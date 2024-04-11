AgencyAnalytics Announces Senior Leadership Team Expansion Signifying Its Commitment to Growth and Innovation

AgencyAnalytics announces newly created roles and welcomes three value-driven executives to

its leadership team

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgencyAnalytics, trusted by thousands of marketing agencies, announces a significant expansion to its senior leadership team to accelerate its commitment to product innovation and ROI for marketing agencies.

On the heels of multiple recent enhancements within its client reporting offering, including 11-Second Smart Reports, AgencyAnalytics marks a new chapter of growth and development with the welcoming of its new Creative Director, Vice President of Product, and Vice President of Engineering—all in newly-created roles.

Cory Thomas joins AgencyAnalytics as the Vice President of Engineering Puneet Mulchandani joins AgencyAnalytics as the new Vice President of Product Dianne Semark joins AgencyAnalytics as Creative Director

Cory Thomas joins AgencyAnalytics as the Vice President of Engineering. Formerly VP of Engineering at Secureframe, Thomas is an established leader in SaaS engineering. Thomas will oversee engineering processes, partnering closely with the Product team. His focus is on scaling Engineering at AgencyAnalytics, bringing the engineers closer to the customers, and deepening the team's understanding of customer needs to create even better solutions. Thomas will report to Blake Acheson, CTO and Co-founder of AgencyAnalytics.

"I was looking for something that is pretty rare in SaaS today: a bootstrapped, well-established, founder-led company that has retained startup excitement and drive," Thomas shared about his path to AgencyAnalytics. "After over a decade in business, the team has kept that 'Day 1' mentality and passion at the heart of the company." Thomas is based in Toronto.

Joining AgencyAnalytics as the new Vice President of Product, Puneet Mulchandani brings experience from his time as Senior Director of Product at Stack Overflow, and deep knowledge of product and engineering from Developer Marketing, AdTech, Hospitality Tech, HR tech, EdTech, and Digital Publishing. Specializing in driving success for high-growth companies, Mulchandani's passion for product development stems from his desire to "solve meaningful problems for people."

Reporting to Chief Product Officer, Jesse Smith, Mulchandani will develop and operationalize the overall product strategy, drive strong alignment with stakeholders and customers, and nurture a culture of excellence and execution within the product team. Mulchandani said, "Customer empathy and understanding will be key to our success as we continue to grow and expand our offering to become the de facto operating system for marketing agencies." Based in Toronto, Mulchandani looks forward to a flexible work location, with team-building and collaboration opportunities in-person at the AgencyAnalytics office, and the ability to work remotely for heightened focus and execution.

Former HootSuite Creative Director, Dianne Semark, brings 15 years of senior creative experience to AgencyAnalytics. Her track record positions her to offer fresh creative perspectives and collaborate with sales, marketing, product, and engineering teams to develop a cohesive creative strategy. At AgencyAnalytics, Semark will elevate creative output and branding.

"I immediately felt connected to AgencyAnalytics. I saw growth-minded, daring leaders, and empowered teams," Semark shared. "At AgencyAnalytics, people feel engaged in creating something awesome." Based in Vancouver, Semark will report to Jacob Varghese, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

"Cory, Punneet, and Dianne each bring vision and expertise to our growing team," Joe Kindness, CEO and Co-founder expressed. "Their leadership will drive success for AgencyAnalytics, and ultimately drive success for all the marketing agencies that trust us to improve their client relationships and save them valuable time."

To learn more about how AgencyAnalytics is reinventing reporting for marketing agencies, visit www.agencyanalytics.com .

About AgencyAnalytics

Founded in 2010 by CEO Joe Kindness and CTO Blake Acheson, Toronto-based AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves marketers time, improves reporting processes, and impresses clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your agency's full marketing impact. Connect and monitor each client's marketing channels in single, seamless dashboards. AgencyAnalytics integrates with over 80 platforms to track and report on Web Analytics, SEO, PPC, Social media, Email marketing, Ecommerce, Local, and more—all fully white-labeled for any agency.

AgencyAnalytics offers simple, flexible pricing for agencies at every stage of growth, starting at just $12 per client campaign per month. Try it risk-free for 14 days, no credit card required.

Media Contact:

Grace Halvorsen

[email protected]

SOURCE AgencyAnalytics