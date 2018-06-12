AgencyEA Joins Forces with Pandora for Chicago Pride Parade Activation

"As organizations with shared values of diversity and inclusivity, we are proud to align with Pandora to support the LGBTQ community and our employees," said Gabrielle Martinez, agencyEA co-founder and managing partner. "We believe there's a common thread through the uniting power of music and events, which inspired our partnership. We look forward to playing a joint role in the Chicago Pride Parade."

Chicago is the birthplace of pride parades, with the first march occurring on June 27, 1970. The event, which serves to honor and celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex community of Chicago, attracts over one million attendees each year.

"AgencyEA's creative, design and production expertise, coupled with Pandora's music streaming and personalized music recommendation internet radio service, enables us to deliver a unique and memorable activation at the Chicago Pride Parade," said Nathan Savory, Sales Executive and Pandora Pride co-chair at Pandora. "As like-minded companies that support and prioritize diversity in all its forms, we're proud to collaborate with EA for this special occasion."

The Pandora / agencyEA float can be seen in the parade occurring at 12 p.m., with the route beginning in Uptown and ending in North Lincoln Park. A map of the four-mile route can be found here.

About agencyEA

AgencyEA is a leading brand experience agency, specializing in event and experiential marketing. EA connects brands with their target audiences through experiential, digital and traditional engagement. Founded in 1999 as Event Architects, agencyEA has partnered with esteemed clients such as Hilton, General Electric, Intuit, CLIF Bar, Google, MillerCoors, Target, Boeing, and the Obama Administration.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's most powerful music discovery platform – a place where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®, delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with their fans.

