AgencyEA Named One of Crain's Best Places to Work

Each year, Crain's recognizes companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees — surveying employees about everything from their office environment to benefits to company culture.

"Our team's fulfillment and motivation to succeed are key to how we measure our agency's success," said Gabrielle Martinez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of EA. "We are honored to be recognized by Crain's for building and sustaining a positive company culture."

The awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago. To be named a Crain's Best Place to Work in Chicago, companies are subject to a two-step process. Each participating company is first evaluated on its policies, practices and demographics. Employees then take surveys aimed at assessing their experiences and attitudes with respect to their workplace. The combination of the two determines the best companies and the final ranking.

Previously, agencyEA has been named a finalist for Crain's Best Places to Work. AgencyEA has received additional accolades for its workplace culture and employee satisfaction, including Ad Age's 2017 Best Places to Work, Event Marketer's 2017 Best Places to Work in Events and Crain's 2015 Coolest Office in Chicago in the large category.

For more information on the 2018 winners, please visit: http://www.chicagobusiness.com/section/best-places-to-work.

About agencyEA

AgencyEA is a full-service brand experience agency specializing in event and experiential marketing. EA connects brands with their target audiences through live experiences, digital engagement and traditional marketing. Founded in 1999 as Event Architects, agencyEA has worked with esteemed clients such as Hilton, General Electric, MillerCoors, Clif Bar, Google, Boeing and the Obama Administration.

Media Contact: Claire Holland

agencyEA

cholland@agencyEA.com

312-879-0186

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agencyea-named-one-of-crains-best-places-to-work-300632442.html

SOURCE agencyEA

Related Links

http://www.agencyea.com

