agencyQ Announces Partnership with Kentico

"We are thrilled to be a partner of Kentico and excited about what the Kentico 11 platform brings to our clients in increased efficiency and intuitive UX. This precisely aligns with agencyQ's strategy to help clients drive meaningful engagements with their most important audiences and squeeze the highest return out of every marketing dollar," said agencyQ CEO, Sean Breen.

"It's important to choose the solution that's right for your web project, but success also depends on the skills and expertise of the company that delivers your website," said Dana Tousova, Channel Marketing Manager at Kentico. "Through this partnership with agencyQ, we are sure that the end users of our product will be provided with top-level design and build experience."

About agencyQ

agencyQ is an award-winning digital marketing and engagement company that harnesses the impact of strategy and design thinking combined with precise technical delivery to drive measurable impact for our clients. We employ a deep understanding of the human-centered experience, in conjunction with the power of analytics and AI to create innovative websites and digital marketing campaigns that solve our clients' largest challenges and achieve their loftiest goals.

For nearly 20 years, agencyQ has worked with numerous clients across the commercial, non-profit, and government sectors. Through our collaborative process, agencyQ has helped clients such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, The Department of Energy, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals solve their most complicated digital engagement challenges.

About Kentico

Kentico is an all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform that drives business results for companies of all sizes, both on-premise or in the cloud. It gives customers and partners powerful, comprehensive tools and customer-centric solutions to create stunning websites and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. The Kentico Web Content Management Solution's rich selection of out-of-the-box web parts, easy customizations, and open API, quickly gets websites up and running. When combined with the full set of integrated solutions, including Online Marketing, E-commerce, and Intranet and Collaboration, Kentico fully optimizes the digital customer experience across multiple channels.

About Kentico Software

Founded in 2004, Kentico is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Australia. Kentico has 1,000 digital agency partners and powers more than 25,000 websites across 100 countries. Customers include Gibson, Twinings, Ingram Micro, Mazda, Kingspan, Hunter Fan, Starbucks, and Allergan.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Chris Coelho

agencyQ

202.263.4690

chris.coelho@agencyq.com

www.agencyq.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agencyq-announces-partnership-with-kentico-300647308.html

SOURCE agencyQ

Related Links

http://www.agencyQ.com

