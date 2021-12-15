AGENCYQ WINS DAVEY AWARDS FOR WEBSITE DESIGN

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgencyQ, a D.C.-based digital marketing and website design firm, was recently named a Gold and Silver Award winner of the 17th Annual Davey Awards. The awards recognize AgencyQ's work on the American Nurses Association (ANA) Covid-19 Resource Center website, which provides up-to-the-minute information, resources, and support for nurses responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AgencyQ was selected for awards in the following categories:

Gold Award: Crisis Communications for Websites

Silver Award: Associations for Websites

"I'm very proud of the work our team did that helped make this extraordinary time a little bit easier for those on the front lines," said CEO and Founder Sean Breen. "It exemplifies our values and mission of creating technology that meaningfully serves individuals."

To help ANA members navigate the Covid-19 crisis, AgencyQ developed a centralized hub to share up-to-the-minute information with nurses during the height of the pandemic. AgencyQ's enhanced analytics strategy and custom dashboards provide better visibility into how members use the site to deliver critical information to them more efficiently.

With more than 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide. The Daveys are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. For more information about the awards, visit: daveyawards.com.

About AgencyQ:

AgencyQ is a full-service digital experience agency based in the Washington, D.C., area. By focusing on the moments that matter most, we create technology and user experiences that work in harmony to serve people as individuals. AgencyQ provides digital strategy and execution for technical development, customer experience, and digital marketing for government, non-profit, and Fortune 500 clients including Children's National Health System, National Institutes of Health, and Marriott to solve their most complicated digital engagement challenges. For more information, visit: www.agencyq.com.

About ANA:

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is a leading professional organization representing nurses throughout the U.S. ANA provides professional development, certifications, grants, charitable opportunities, and other resources for nurses. To learn more about ANA and their Covid-19 Resource Center, visit: www.nursingworld.org/practice-policy/work-environment/health-safety/disaster-preparedness/coronavirus/.

Contact:

Sarah Simpson

202-776-9090

[email protected]

SOURCE agencyQ