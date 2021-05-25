Agenda Announced for Ease Innovation Conference (EIC) 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced the agenda for its third annual conference, Ease Innovation Conference (EIC21). The conference is designed to educate the national insurance broker community on crucial industry topics and provide details about newly available features on the Ease system. The virtual event will be June 14 - 15 and, for the first time, will be open to both users and non-users of Ease.

EIC21 brings together thousands from the national brokerage community in the biggest group health event of the year. After an unprecedented 2020, this year's programming will be focused on providing the tools and product updates for agency owners and brokers to enable them to usher in a new phase of growth in 2021. The format of the virtual event will allow attendees from across the country to connect and share best practices.

Featured this year will be two speakers: entrepreneur and author, Molly Fletcher, and motivational speaker and author, Connie Podesta. Also, for the first time this year, there will be a series of live, interactive workshops led by Ease experts for current users to get hands-on guidance and training within the system. All sessions will be led by industry professionals, including those from the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), national carriers, as well as Ease executives.

"The pandemic created an opportunity for us to reimagine EIC21 to not only reach a wider audience, but to create more targeted, in-depth tracks," said David Reid, CEO and co-founder of Ease. "Whether you're a current Ease user, or you're looking to learn more about Ease and how it can help your business, EIC helps brokers and agencies discover new ways to grow and diversify their business while gaining insights into the latest industry trends."

EIC21 agenda highlights include:

"How to Become a Digital Broker with Ease" This track is exclusive for non-users of Ease and will outline how with 6,000+ digitally-mapped forms in Ease, you can streamline enrollment, reduce errors, cut the paperwork, and give your clients an easy-to-use tool to better manage changes throughout the year.

Sponsored fireside chats and sessions from: Aflac, Allstate, BBP Admin, ColonialLife, Eusoh, Heartland, The Standard, Transamerica and TRUE. A full list of sponsors can be found here .

Aflac, Allstate, BBP Admin, ColonialLife, Eusoh, Heartland, The Standard, Transamerica and TRUE. A full list of sponsors can be found . Ease product roadmap and updates to features: Announcements will include new features designed to help users increase group adoption of Ease and save time for ongoing benefits management.

Announcements will include new features designed to help users increase group adoption of Ease and save time for ongoing benefits management. Empowering women in the industry: In a male-dominated profession, Mari Kemp , Ease's senior vice president of HR, along with Janet Trautwein , CEO of NAHU and others will lead sessions dedicated to helping women in insurance develop their skills and grow into leadership positions.

In a male-dominated profession, , Ease's senior vice president of HR, along with , CEO of NAHU and others will lead sessions dedicated to helping women in insurance develop their skills and grow into leadership positions. Workshops for Ease users: New this year, workshops will be hands-on, step-by-step working sessions for Ease users to learn new features and integrations directly from Ease experts.

New this year, workshops will be hands-on, step-by-step working sessions for Ease users to learn new features and integrations directly from Ease experts. Live DJ, virtual culinary experience, yoga and happy hours: Take a break from the sessions with these fun interactive activities to network and meet other attendees.

You can see the full agenda here and register for EIC21 here .

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with more than 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com .

