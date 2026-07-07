Agent Approve Brings AI Agent Observability and Control to Your Wrist

The first cross-agent control plane for Apple Watch and iPhone — track activity across 14+ coding agents, set your policy, and approve sensitive commands from anywhere.

OAKLAND, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent Approve today announced the public launch of its iOS and Apple Watch app, giving developers one place to see and control their agents. As agents take on longer-running, autonomous work, babysitting a terminal is no longer viable. Agent Approve provides visibility into every agent's activity, centralized policy that protects their data, and notifications when approval is required. It uses the hooks built into most agent platforms and coding tools, so there's no need to change how they work.

Agent Approve for Apple Watch and iPhone: live activity, event history, and one-tap approvals across 14+ AI coding agents. Shown: the Agents view with Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex; a detailed event feed with approved commands; and Apple Watch screens for approving or denying an agent's request from the wrist. (Image: Agent Approve LLC)

"Agents were supposed to free us from the grind, but we're working harder than ever," said Jim Beno, founder of Agent Approve. "Step away from the terminal, and an agent sits idle waiting for an approval. Turn on yolo mode, and you risk wiping your home directory. I built Agent Approve so I didn't have to choose. Now I can grab a coffee or walk the dog, and with a glance at my wrist, I know exactly what my agents are up to."

For developers and founders orchestrating fleets of agents, idle time is the enemy. Push notifications on iPhone and Apple Watch mean no request is missed, and agents stay unblocked. Developers can even send follow-up commands, keeping agents moving.

Some commands have no undo. Agents have wiped production databases and force-pushed away weeks of work. Agent Approve's Restrictive policy blocks more than 250 destructive patterns. Compound commands are parsed, so a dangerous command can't hide inside a chain of safe ones. Developers choose how much to review — from approving every command to allowing by default with a deny list.

Developers run "npx agentapprove" to install the hooks and pair the app with a QR code. When an agent needs sign-off, the full command and its context appear on their iPhone or Apple Watch. One tap approves or denies it, and the agent continues. Each decision can be remembered, building policy as they go.

Under the hood, Agent Approve is an end-to-end-encrypted relay between agents and the developer's iOS devices. Developers own their data and control their keys.

Agent Approve works with 14 agents and counting — including Claude Code, Cursor, OpenAI Codex, Google Antigravity, GitHub Copilot, Windsurf, OpenCode, OpenClaw, Pi, Hermes, and OpenHands.

Available today on the App Store with a 7-day free trial; the subscription is $14.99 per month. Installation guides and supported agents are listed at agentapprove.com.

About Agent Approve

Agent Approve builds tools that keep humans in control of autonomous AI systems. An AI-first company, it uses AI agents across development and operations — governed by the same platform it ships. Founded in January 2026, Agent Approve is privately held and based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at agentapprove.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Beno, Founder

Agent Approve LLC

+1 510-216-9057

[email protected]

SOURCE Agent Approve LLC