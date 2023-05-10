Agent CRM Launches ScheduleBot - AI-Powered Text Messaging Tool

REDDING, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent CRM, a leading technology company, has announced the launch of ScheduleBot, an intelligent scheduling assistant specifically designed to help businesses streamline their appointment scheduling process while reducing scheduling conflicts and increasing efficiency.

ScheduleBot in action with a prospect. The first message is manually typed out, but all subsequent messages are composed using our internal LLM engine ScheduleBot logo with an icon of a robot and the words, "ScheduleBot" underneath

ScheduleBot is an AI-powered platform that uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to automate appointment scheduling and management. With ScheduleBot, businesses can now eliminate time-consuming back-and-forth emails or phone calls with clients and customers, enabling them to focus on core business activities.

"Scheduling appointments can be a frustrating and time-consuming process, particularly for businesses with a large client base," said Alex Branning, CEO of Agent CRM. "We developed ScheduleBot to simplify the scheduling process, minimize scheduling conflicts, and improve customer engagement. We're confident that ScheduleBot will become an invaluable tool for businesses looking to optimize their appointment scheduling process."

Some of the key features of ScheduleBot include:

Personalized messaging: Send customized messages to clients and customers, keeping them informed and engaged throughout the scheduling process.

NLP technology: Communicate with ScheduleBot using natural language, making scheduling appointments more intuitive and effortless.

Google/Outlook calendar integration: Sync ScheduleBot with your Google or Outlook calendar for seamless appointment scheduling and management.

Automated appointment reminders: Eliminate no-shows and reduce scheduling conflicts with automated appointment reminders sent via email or SMS.

With ScheduleBot, businesses can now manage their appointments from anywhere, at any time, using any device. The platform is easy to use, intuitive, and requires no technical expertise or training.

"We wanted to create a scheduling assistant that was accessible and user-friendly for businesses of all sizes and types," said Alex Branning. "ScheduleBot is not just an advanced scheduling assistant but also a cost-effective and scalable solution that can help businesses of all sizes streamline their appointment scheduling process."

ScheduleBot is available for a free trial on the company's website at [ http://schedulebot.online ].

For more information, please contact Agent CRM at [email protected]

About Agent CRM

Agent CRM is a leading technology company that specializes in developing innovative solutions for businesses. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, Agent CRM has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to improve their operations and stay ahead of the competition.

Media Contact:

Alex Branning

530-424-8288

[email protected]

SOURCE Agent CRM