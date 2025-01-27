"Agent Fund" Launches on AngelList to Fund AI Autonomous Agent Startups

Semi-Autonomous Venture Capital Fund Identifies and Supports Innovation in AI Tools that Execute Complex Business Tasks, a Multi-Trillion Dollar Opportunity in 2025

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent Fund, a semi-autonomous venture capital fund investing in AI autonomous agent startups, launched today on AngelList led by Yohei Nakajima (GP at Untapped Capital and creator of BabyAGI), Adam Silverman, and Alex Reibman (co-founders of Agen.cy AI and creators of AgentOps.ai,). Agent Fund focuses on identifying and supporting innovative startups within the burgeoning autonomous agent ecosystem, and will operate semi-autonomously itself by leveraging AI for deal sourcing, due diligence, portfolio management and community-building.

Autonomous agents represent the next evolution of AI tools, transcending simple prompts and API calls to dynamically decide what to do based on objectives, and utilizing tools, memory, and reasoning to execute complex tasks.

Nakajima created Baby AGI in April 2022, a fully autonomous task manager that can create, track, prioritize and execute a company's projects using artificial intelligence. Since then, hundreds of founders have reached out to him for funding, inspiring a separate investment strategy. He teamed up with Silvernam and Reibman who help businesses build AI agents and were also seeking an investment strategy.

"Agent Fund is the perfect playground for startups who are pushing the boundaries of what we can automate with AI," said Nakajima. "Our goal is to build a large, collaborative community of autonomous agent startups and for the Fund to be semi-autonomous itself. We will still have people making key decisions, but leverage AI across all aspects of the business from sourcing deals to selecting the people to invest in and managing the portfolio."

AI agents are a multi-trillion dollar opportunity1 and Agent Fund is well positioned to fuel innovation in this space with its extensive network, bolstered by the global recognition of BabyAGI. Agent Fund supports startups at scale, covering diverse use cases from infrastructure to AI employees, enterprise tools, and no-code solutions, making it a preferred partner for top-tier startups.

Agent Fund is structured as a rolling fund on AngelList, with individual investments ranging from $50,000 - $200,000 each. For additional information or to become an investor, visit https://venture.angellist.com/v/back/agent-fund.

About the Agent Fund Team

Yohei Nakajima is a GP at Untapped Capital, which will serve as operator of the fund. He has experience investing in autonomous agent startups, including Cognosys, E2B, Azara, Open Souls, and Wokelo. Agen.cy AI co-founders Alex Reibman (CEO) and Adam Silverman (COO) built AI agents for data entry automation and developed one of the top ChatGPT plugins before starting Agen.cy. Alex has led machine learning engineering teams at Ernst & Young and developed ML solutions for Goldman Sachs, American Express, and Westpac. Adam is known in the "agent" world for his weekly recap threads and running one of the largest communities of agent developers.

