Agent Governance Platform from Ares® Networks Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now discover and deploy the Ares® Networks Agent Governance Platform through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ares® Networks today announced the availability of the Ares® Networks Agent Governance Platform in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Ares® Networks customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Ares® Networks Agent Governance Platform ensures secure, compliant and auditable agent operations. Ares® Platform is a purpose-built, blockchain-based governance platform that enables your company to responsibly deploy agentic capabilities at enterprise scale with full oversight and auditability, including cross-company agentic applications.

Ares® Platform provides the credential management, real-time monitoring, and immutable audit infrastructure that enterprise AI agent deployments require. Built on Hyperledger Fabric decentralized ledger technology and deployed on Azure, Ares® Networks operates as a multi-tenant platform on AKS with a shared cross-organization layer and a dedicated private tenant environment for each subscriber. Ares® Platform is directly integrated with Microsoft Entra ID to seamlessly translate user permissions into auditable agentic capabilities.

Key capabilities

Ares® Trusted Agent Registry: Cryptographically attested service discovery enabling users and agents to verify counterparty identity and authority before engaging.

Ares® Credential Sessions: Chained, consensus-based authorizations memorialized on the ledger to ensures each agent's permissions at the skill level in a workflow can only narrow as tasks delegate across multi-agent interactions, never expand.

Ares® Cross-organizational Governance: Ares® Networks shared cross-organizational layer enables users and agents to verify permissions across tenant boundaries, without the need to federate directories.

Ares® Approved Workflow Library: Ares® Networks provides an orchestration layer (Ares® Concierge agent) to build workflows based on business objectives. Workflows of choice can be published into an approved workflow library, allowing users to quickly find the best option for each task – your company's standard operating procedures (SOPs) 2.0.

Ares® Agent Monitor Gateway: Real-time bidirectional content inspection and redaction protecting against data leaks and prompt injection attacks, with every data exception logged immutably on a ledger.

Ares® Platform creates the evidentiary foundation courts and regulators require: tamper-evident records proving what each agent was authorized to do, what it actually did, and that governance policies were enforced at the moment of every interaction. This supports Caremark board oversight obligations, EU AI Act conformity requirements, and SEC disclosure accuracy.

Governance is invisible to end users, administered through familiar Microsoft Entra ID tooling, and delivers purpose-built reporting for legal and compliance teams.

By making the platform available in the Microsoft Marketplace, Ares® Networks gives Microsoft Azure customers a direct route to discover, procure, and deploy AI agents under their specific governance through the cloud environment they already use.

"Organizations are deploying AI agents that increasingly act across company boundaries, and they need to govern those agents and keep a record they can rely on," said Oliver Michaelis, Chief Technology Officer, Ares® Networks. "Making the Ares® Networks Agent Governance Platform available in the Microsoft Marketplace gives existing Azure customers a direct way to adopt agent governance directly in the environment they already use."

"We're pleased to welcome Ares® Networks to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

About Ares® Networks

Ares® Networks provides governance infrastructure for enterprise AI agents. With Ares® Platform, when an autonomous AI agent makes a decision, every organization can prove exactly what it did, using what data, under whose authority, and at what point in time. The Ares® Networks Agent Governance Platform gives organizations a secure environment in which to run AI agents, govern what those agents are permitted to do, and maintain a verifiable, tamper-evident record of agentic AI activity, including business-to-business interactions that cross organizational boundaries.

SOURCE Ares® Networks