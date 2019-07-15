Agent Image Signs On As A Headline Sponsor For 2019 Inman Connect Las Vegas Conference

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the leading real estate website and digital marketing company, Agent Image has signed on as one of the Gold Sponsors for the 21st annual Inman Connect Real Estate Conference. Top industry professionals will gather from around the world in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Aria Resort & Casino from July 22-26 for the latest industry innovation and information.

Celebrated for its advanced educational opportunities, cutting-edge technology, progressive events, and engaging networking, Inman is the industry's leading source for real estate information and development. "We are thrilled to be a headlining sponsor for one of the most anticipated industry conferences of the year," says Jon Krabbe, Managing Partner of Agent Image. "San Francisco was always a great venue, but Aria in Vegas takes the event to a whole new level."

Agent Image will be exhibiting at Inman Connect Las Vegas at Booth 502 in the Pinyon Ballroom and is taking appointments for attendees interested in learning more about enhancing their website and up-leveling their online presence. "We're thrilled to have Agent Image join us for Inman Connect Las Vegas. Their sponsorship is also a symbol of their strong commitment to the industry, with excellence at the core of what they do," says Emily Paquette, Chief Revenue Officer of Inman.

Jon Krabbe says, "Two things are certain at Connect. You're going to see amazing panels from Inman and stunning real estate websites from Agent Image!" To meet with the Agent Image team during the Inman Connect Las Vegas Conference, please email Brian Shorr at bshorr@agentimage.com . Please visit Agent Image for more information.

About Agent Image

Agent Image is recognized as the #1 real estate branding, website design, and digital marketing company in the world. A leading innovator with 20 years of experience, constantly setting trends with original marketing concepts, lead generation, one-of-a-kind custom designs, striking imagery, and intuitive user experience. Agent Image's commitment to extraordinary personalized attention makes them the first choice for top-producing agents, franchises, and independent brokers looking to take their brand and online presence to new heights.

