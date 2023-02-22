Agent IQ Announces Partnership with BMO to Enhance Digital Communication with its Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent IQ, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions specializing in making financial services more personal again, announced today its partnership with BMO and the bank's adoption of Lynq™, its easy-to-use, secure chat platform that digitally connects customers with bankers in real time.

Lynq is an AI-augmented platform, blending the best of both human emotion and empathy with the speed and efficiency of computer intelligence, that allows customers to ask account and banking-related questions via its chatbot. If a customer prefers to speak with a banker one-on-one, they can immediately request it and ask the same questions as they would in person.

"We are delighted to partner with BMO on unveiling the Lynq platform to their U.S. customers as they continue to provide enhanced, personalized communication that is rooted in convenience, speed, and trust," said Slaven Bilac, CEO and Co-founder of Agent IQ. "With Agent IQ's Lynq, BMO customers can engage a banker for all their financial needs across any digital channel, making digital banking easier and quicker than ever before."

Agent IQ's Lynq feature adopts a customer-first approach to communication through:

24/7 chatbot support

Video communication with a banker

Screen sharing capabilities

Presenting answers to frequently asked questions immediately

Empowering customers to connect to a human banker during office hours

Providing the option of requesting a follow-up outside of office hours

"Our partnership with Agent IQ and its innovative Lynq platform is another example of BMO's Digital First strategy that is focused on building a digitally-enabled, future-ready bank that drives progress for our customers, unlocks the power of our people and delivers loyalty, growth and efficiency," said Brianna Elsass, Head of U.S. Digital Channels at BMO. "Through this partnership, we've created a digital communication experience that empowers our customers with expediency and control, while allowing them to connect with a banker of their choice anywhere at any time."

The platform also allows BMO's Personal and Business Banking customers to choose their preferred banker through Lynq who then becomes their single point of contact within the bank, and who helps connect them with all subject matter experts based on their questions, such as budgeting, loans, credit cards, retirement planning and more.

"The ability to communicate with our customers in a digital environment is vital to meeting their needs and is a core strategy of the BMO Digital Banking Team," said Kaustubh Srivastava, Lead Technology Officer of Digital Banking at BMO. "Thanks to our collaboration with Agent IQ, our customers are able to digitally communicate directly with a BMO banker, ensuring timely questions are addressed to meet their unique banking needs."

