"Agent-Powered Growth" Debuts at #17 on USA Today's Bestselling Book List, Claiming #4 Spot in Business Category

ReadingMinds.ai book captures significant market attention in its launch week

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiley's newly released "Agent-Powered Growth: Deploy AI Agents That Build Your Marketing Pipeline 24/7" has achieved national bestseller status, debuting at #17 on USA Today's Bestselling Book List—ranking among the top 20 books across all 150 titles in all categories and formats nationwide.

Book cover: "Agent-Powered Growth"

Written by technology entrepreneur Stu Sjouwerman—co-founder and CEO of ReadingMinds.ai, a pioneering AI-moderated interview platform for conducting sentiment analysis—the book has captured significant market attention in its launch week, securing the #4 position in the business category and outperforming numerous established titles across all genres.

USA Today's prestigious list encompasses the top 150 books across all genres, formats, and publication dates, making "Agent-Powered Growth's" high debut particularly noteworthy. The book will also be featured among the top 50 titles in USA Today's print edition this Thursday.

"We are thrilled and humbled to see 'Agent-Powered Growth' resonate so powerfully with readers at launch," said Sjouwerman. "This achievement validates what we've been witnessing firsthand: marketing professionals and business leaders are urgently seeking practical, actionable guidance to navigate the AI revolution. They don't want theoretical overviews—they want real-world playbooks for deploying autonomous agents that deliver measurable results. Seeing our book rank #17 nationally and #4 in business demonstrates that the conversation has shifted from 'whether' to adopt AI agents to 'how' to implement them effectively and responsibly."

About the Book:

"Agent-Powered Growth" moves beyond surface-level AI overviews to provide a comprehensive, actionable guide for deploying autonomous marketing agents across content creation, campaign optimization, lead nurturing, and market research. Drawing on three decades of building billion-dollar technology companies and navigating disruptive waves, Sjouwerman shows readers how to evolve from replaceable tacticians into indispensable orchestrators of AI-powered marketing ecosystems.

The book distills lessons from ReadingMinds.ai—an AI-native research platform that conducts emotionally intelligent voice interviews at scale—reflecting a core thesis: "When agents can sense context, reason with memory, and act across channels, marketers stop firefighting and start compounding."

Featuring detailed case studies across B2B SaaS, retail, and healthcare, the book demonstrates how to leverage cutting-edge platforms—including Salesforce Agentforce, AutoGPT, and CrewAI—while implementing governance frameworks that ensure responsible, compliant, and brand-safe AI deployment.

Key takeaways readers will learn:

Platform mastery strategies for implementing enterprise-grade AI agent platforms, including step-by-step deployment guides for Salesforce Agentforce and emerging autonomous marketing tools.

Industry-specific case studies demonstrating real-world applications of marketing agents across B2B SaaS, retail, and healthcare sectors with measurable ROI outcomes.

Career transformation roadmaps that position marketing professionals as strategic AI orchestrators rather than obsolete tacticians in the age of autonomous agents.

Governance and risk management frameworks ensuring ethical AI deployment while maintaining human oversight, brand integrity, and regulatory compliance.

Revenue funnel optimization through AI agents that seamlessly bridge marketing and sales operations for enhanced lead conversion and customer acquisition.

Who should read this book:

Front-line marketing professionals, CMOs, and managers navigating AI-driven disruption.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs seeking to transform revenue operations with autonomous agents and implement new agentic tools in their organizations.

About the Author:

Stu Sjouwerman is the entrepreneur behind ReadingMinds.ai, an AI-native research platform that turns hours of calls and weeks of waiting into overnight insights through emotionally intelligent voice interviews at scale. He is also the founder and Executive Chairman of KnowBe4, the world's largest security awareness platform. Over three decades, he has built multiple billion-dollar technology companies and helped global enterprises navigate successive waves of technological disruption.

For more information:

USA Today Bestselling Book List: https://www.usatoday.com/booklist/books/agent-powered-growth-deploy-ai-agents-that-build-your-marketing-pipeline-247/9781394407576/2026-01-21

