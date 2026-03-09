Agent Pronto and CINC Release New State-by-State Buy-Side Performance Analysis

ATLANTA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent Pronto and CINC are releasing a new state-by-state analysis of buyer's agent and team performance. The initiative addresses a long-standing gap in real estate data by offering clear, standardized insights into how top-performing buyer's agents operate in markets across the country.

Following the 2024 NAR settlement, buyers now negotiate representation agreements directly. This shift has increased the need for accessible information about buyer-side performance. Consumers want to understand the value they receive from representation, and brokerages and teams need consistent benchmarks to evaluate how they compare within their markets.

"As buyer representation becomes more transparent and directly negotiated, performance data matters more than ever," said Dave Peters, President at Agent Pronto. "This analysis gives agents, brokerages, and consumers a clearer benchmark for evaluating buy-side expertise within their own markets."

CINC emphasized the operational value of the insights. "Agents and teams benefit when they can see how performance varies market by market," said Alvaro Erize, CEO at CINC. "This research helps them understand how buyer activity is shifting and where opportunities exist."

About the Analysis

Each report in the series examines:

Top-performing buyer's agents and teams based on 2025 transaction volume

Local market dynamics influencing buy-side activity

Specialization patterns by price segment

Shifts in competitive landscape and year-over-year trends

How leading agents adjust to evolving buyer expectations

Early findings show notable differences from one state to another. Some markets demonstrate high-volume mass-market activity, while others display distinct luxury concentration or significant separation across price tiers. These local variations highlight how buyer representation adapts to demand, economic conditions, and inventory patterns.

Purpose and Audience

This state-by-state series is designed for buyers, real estate professionals, and industry observers seeking a clearer view of buy-side performance. Agents and teams can use the reports for benchmarking. Consumers gain insight into which professionals have demonstrated measurable results. Analysts and leaders can track how buyer activity is evolving during a period of industrywide change.

Availability

Reports will be published throughout the year and will be accessible through both Agent Pronto and CINC content channels.

About Agent Pronto

Agent Pronto connects home buyers and sellers with top-performing real estate agents across the United States and Canada. Through a data-driven matching process, the company identifies agents with proven experience in the client's specific market and price range. Agent Pronto helps consumers navigate real estate transactions with clarity and confidence through fast, personalized agent recommendations.

About CINC

CINC is a leading real estate platform that equips high-performing agents and teams with tools to generate, nurture, and convert leads. Its technology supports scalable operations through CRM capabilities, marketing automation, and performance insights. CINC enables real estate professionals to build stronger pipelines and more efficient businesses through integrated systems and data-informed strategies.

