Agentbox Joins Forces with Reapit to Form Real Estate Tech Leader

The two businesses will remain operationally independent, but will form a close strategic and technical partnership to provide Australian real estate agencies with an unprecedented range of options, functionality and support. With both businesses already having achieved the dominant position in their respective core markets, this relationship will see both of their 'best-in-class' real estate software solutions being enhanced further and made available across the board to all their clients. Together they will be moving forward to look at advanced areas, such as Artificial Intelligence. The Agentbox senior management team will continue to be led by Eddie Cetin (CEO).

Eddie commented: "This is such an exciting next-level opportunity for us. This partnership brings the power of the Agentbox CRM and a world-class property management solution under one roof to provide our clients with the ability to deliver to their clients an enhanced customer experience. It finally provides the framework for a simple real estate whole-of-market software solution. At the same time it helps us expand our offering to bring increased depth and functionality to our clients and provide them with a dynamic path to grow their agencies".

Gary Barker, Reapit CEO, remarked: "We are thrilled to combine forces in Australia with Agentbox. Together we will be able to provide technology solutions that help our customers drive repeatable growth for their businesses. I expect all of our clients to see exciting changes in the coming months, once we start transforming ideas and shared knowledge into tangible enhancements."

Reapit's dedicated development and service operations based in Melbourne already serve blue chip clients such as MICM in the Property Management space and over 20,000 real estate professionals globally use Reapit's solutions on a daily basis.

About Agentbox

Agentbox is a proven comprehensive agency management solution used by Australia's leading agents and agencies – ranking #1 for the past 3 years and with 30% of the top 100 and 40% of the top 10 agents as clients, according to REB's Top 100 Ranked Agents 2017.

With its industry-leading data management and market-leading mobile solution, the Agentbox CRM database and powerful software is unmatched for ease of use, speed and depth of functionality – saving agents hours each week in improving their efficiency and accelerating their sales performance.

For more information, please visit www.agentbox.com.au

About Reapit

Reapit is the preferred platform that successful real-estate professionals use to run and grow their businesses – from sales to property management, front office to back office, and everything in between. Its combined platform (RPS) has been consistently recognised for excellence, winning numerous industry awards. Reapit has underpinned its software with a strong service and training ethos that has helped to attract and grow many leading brands including: Knight Frank, Starr Partners, Melbourne Real Estate and Melbourne Inner City Management (MICM), to name just a few. The business provides software solutions to over 20,000 users worldwide and employs 150 people across its five offices in Melbourne and in the UK.

For more information, please visit www.reapit.com.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $4.3 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value through significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta and London. For more information, please visit www.accel-kkr.com.

For further press information, please contact:

Agentbox:

Eddie Cetin

eddie.cetin@agentbox.com.au

+61 2 8999 3370

Reapit:

Daniel Hare

dhare@reapit.com

+44 7714 739032

Accel-KKR:

Sarah Mathews

smathews@accel-kkr.com

+1 860 671 1354

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agentbox-joins-forces-with-reapit-to-form-real-estate-tech-leader-300655177.html

SOURCE Reapit Group

Related Links

http://www.reapit.com

