AGENTDYNAMICS ANNOUNCES DATA INTEGRATION WITH COX AUTOMOTIVE'S VINSOLUTIONS, BENEFITING DEALER CUSTOMERS

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentDynamics, an AI-native Business Development Center (BDC) platform for automotive dealerships, today announces a two-way API integration with Cox Automotive's VinSolutions, the leading provider of dealership CRM and lead management software. This integration delivers real-time data access and streamlined workflows for mutual dealer customers of both companies.

AgentDynamics' AI voice, SMS, and email agents now connect directly with VinSolutions Connect CRM, enabling dealers to automatically surface live customer history, open opportunities, and lead data during every interaction, without switching between systems or re-entering data. Every AI-led interaction, from lead qualification to appointment setting, is captured in real time and synced back to the CRM, eliminating data errors and saving dealership staff hours of administrative work each week.

"Most AI tools in automotive work around the CRM. We work inside it," said Yogesh Darji, Founder & CEO of AgentDynamics. "Our VinSolutions integration means dealers get an AI agent that knows exactly who's calling, what they've looked at, and what they're looking for, in real time. That's what turns a conversation into a conversion."

The integration also gives dealers greater visibility into customer intent before a human salesperson picks up the phone. By connecting AI-driven engagement directly to the dealer's primary workflow, AgentDynamics helps teams respond to leads faster, book more appointments, and scale their BDC operations without adding headcount.

AgentDynamics holds certified integrations with CDK Global and VinSolutions, with additional DMS and CRM platforms available.

To learn more about AgentDynamics, visit https://www.agentdynamics.ai/

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About AgentDynamics

AgentDynamics is an AI-native BDC platform that automates voice, SMS, and email communications for automotive dealerships with deep DMS and CRM integrations. Built for speed and accuracy, AgentDynamics helps dealers convert more leads into lifelong customers without adding headcount.

SOURCE AgentDynamics