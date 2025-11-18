Agentero Launches AI Appetite Checker to Help Insurance Agents Instantly Identify the Right Carriers for Every Risk

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentero, the digital insurance network connecting independent agents with carriers through technology and market access, today announced the launch of its AI Appetite Checker, a new solution that helps agents rapidly identify the most relevant insurers for any given risk.

The AI Appetite Checker allows agents to input a free-text description of a risk, specify state and line of business, and then automatically detect the correct risk classification and present the carriers who are best aligned to quote or bind that submission. By applying a combination of natural language processing, historical quoting data, and carrier appetite analysis, the tool reduces manual searching and placement time while improving hit-rates for agents and relevance for carriers.

"Our goal at Agentero has always been to make insurance distribution simpler and smarter," said Luis Pino, CEO of Agentero. "With the AI Appetite Checker we are enabling agents to connect more quickly to the right carriers and matching risks to carriers that align with their appetite and perform better. It's a true win-win for the industry."

The new solution provides several key capabilities:

AI-Powered Risk Assessment : Agents describe risks in plain language and the system automatically identifies the correct line of business and state.





: Agents describe risks in plain language and the system automatically identifies the correct line of business and state. Intelligent Carrier Matching : Advanced AI analyzes carrier appetite guides, historical quotes and bound policy data to instantly recommend the most appropriate carriers based on the agent's access and relationships.





: Advanced AI analyzes carrier appetite guides, historical quotes and bound policy data to instantly recommend the most appropriate carriers based on the agent's access and relationships. Transparent Carrier Intelligence : Agents gain visibility into eligibility criteria for matched carriers including revenue thresholds, industry specializations and coverage offerings.





: Agents gain visibility into eligibility criteria for matched carriers including revenue thresholds, industry specializations and coverage offerings. Streamlined Quote-to-Bind Workflow: Agents can access carrier portals directly or leverage Agentero's internal wholesaler "bind-with-Agentero" workflow to quote and bind - All within the same unified platform.

The AI Appetite Checker is now available to more than 3,000 agencies in the Agentero network. Agents, carriers and technology partners interested in learning more or requesting a demo can visit www.agentero.com .

About Agentero

Agentero is a digital insurance network that gives independent insurance agents market access, carrier appointments and technology to compete and grow. By connecting agents and carriers through a unified platform, Agentero streamlines distribution, accelerates placement and creates a more efficient ecosystem for all stakeholders. For more information visit www.agentero.com .

