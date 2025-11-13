Agentic AI for Hotels: Mews outlines the future of intelligent hospitality

New Mews report explores how intelligent agents will reshape hotel operations, guest experiences, and business performance

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the leading operating system for hospitality and shared spaces, has launched a new report exploring how intelligent agents will reshape hotel operations. Hospitality is entering a new stage of digital maturity, driven by agentic AI. According to the new report, Agentic AI for Hotels: The Mews Vision for AI in Hospitality, the shift from assistive to autonomous intelligence will redefine how hotels operate, learn, and deliver experiences in the decade ahead.

Building on the connected ecosystem that Mews has been developing for more than a decade – and accelerated by the recent acquisition of DataChat, a leading generative AI analytics company – agentic AI will enable a new level of coordination across revenue, operations, and guest experience.

Importantly, this doesn't mean a future run entirely by bots. Hoteliers will remain in control, deciding what to automate and to what extent, while intelligent systems take on more orchestration over time. The path to full automation will be gradual, allowing teams to adopt AI at their own pace and ensuring that the human touch remains central to hospitality.

Unlike earlier generations of automation or chatbots, agentic AI connects multiple hotel systems to reason, plan, and act autonomously, collaborating with staff and other agents to achieve specific business outcomes. Rather than waiting for prompts, these systems proactively coordinate across operations, revenue, and guest services to predict needs, reallocate resources, and personalize experiences in real time.

"For years, hospitality has wrestled with the tension between technology and human connection," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "Agentic AI bridges that divide. It's about freeing humans from repetitive work so they can focus on what truly defines our industry: hospitality itself. We've always talked about "user disengagement" - the idea that we want hoteliers to spend more time with guests and less time with screens and reports. This next phase of intelligence introduces digital coworkers that collaborate across systems and departments, turning technology into an active partner in daily operations."

Why now, and why it matters

The report highlights a convergence of factors making this transformation inevitable: advances in large language models, the growing operational complexity of modern hotel ecosystems, and the emergence of open, connected platforms. While many hospitality systems remain siloed, Mews' open API architecture provides the interoperability and data flow required for agentic AI to succeed. By connecting every layer of hotel operations, Mews creates the foundation where intelligent agents can reason, act, and collaborate across systems in real time. While 92% of travel organizations have experimented with generative AI, most remain limited to static assistants or single-use automations.*

Agentic AI represents the next phase: where intelligent agents act as digital coworkers, orchestrating workflows across fragmented systems to deliver measurable impact on efficiency, profitability, and guest satisfaction.

To function effectively, these agents require a semantic layer: a unified data model that gives AI the contextual understanding it needs to make accurate, trustworthy decisions. Without it, hotel technology remains fragmented and reactive.

A glimpse into the agentic future

Soon, AI agents will operate seamlessly behind the scenes:

Revenue agents continuously optimize rates and distribution based on live demand and market data.

continuously optimize rates and distribution based on live demand and market data. Operations agents anticipate staffing needs, manage housekeeping schedules, and coordinate maintenance before issues arise.

anticipate staffing needs, manage housekeeping schedules, and coordinate maintenance before issues arise. Guest agents act as digital concierges, proactively curating personalized experiences and turning potential complaints into moments of delight.

Agentic AI isn't about replacing human service but scaling it, giving teams more time to focus on guests.

"True hospitality will always be human," said Matt Welle, CEO of Mews. "The role of AI is to make that humanity more visible, to give staff the time, clarity, and confidence to deliver their best work."

As the report notes, the industry's shift toward agentic AI is already accelerating. Building on recent advancements in conversational intelligence and semantic modeling, including the integration of DataChat's technology and expertise, Mews is fast-tracking the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous agents across revenue, operations and guest experience. Together, these advances mark a decisive step toward an AI-first operating system for hospitality, where intelligent agents learn continuously and make hotels more efficient, adaptive, and human-centric.

About the report

Agentic AI for Hotels: The Mews Vision for AI in Hospitality explores the real-world implications of autonomous intelligence for hotels and their technology partners. It covers the evolution of AI in hospitality, the role of the semantic layer, and a roadmap for adopting agentic AI safely and effectively.

The full report is available at mews.com/en/resources/research/agentic-ai-hotels

Listen: Matt Talks – What's next for AI in hospitality

In the latest episode of Matt Talks, Mews CEO Matt Welle explores what's next for AI in hospitality and why Mews is investing in this space. Building on the themes of the new report, Matt discusses the rise of AI agents, the technology foundations that make them possible, and how the integration of DataChat's capabilities strengthens Mews' approach to bringing intelligent, connected systems into hotel operations.

Listen to the episode: Matt Talks Ep 45: What's next for AI in hospitality

