Agentic AI Foundation Unveils MCP Dev Summit North America 2026 Schedule

New York City event will explore how open standards and shared infrastructure enable secure, scalable AI agents in production

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), the open foundation driving the transparent and collaborative evolution of agentic AI, today announced the conference session lineup for MCP Dev Summit North America 2026 , taking place April 2-3 in New York City. The program features more than 95 sessions from MCP co-founders, maintainers, contributors, and organizations deploying MCP in production, offering a detailed look at how open standards are shaping the next generation of AI agents.

"AI agents are quickly moving from demos to deployed systems, and that shift demands shared infrastructure," said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. "The companies that compete on AI models are collaborating inside the Agentic AI Foundation to build the plumbing that makes agents work together. MCP Dev Summit North America is where that work happens in the open."

MCP Dev Summit North America brings together the engineers, architects and platform teams building on MCP and related open agent technologies. The agenda spans protocol evolution, conformance testing, security research, real-world deployment lessons, and scalable agent system design, grounded in production.

Session highlights include:

Developers, architects, and enterprise technology leaders interested in attending can view the full schedule here .

About the Agentic AI Foundation

The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) is the open foundation for the rapidly expanding ecosystem of agentic AI technologies that enable autonomous, interoperable AI systems. With founding projects including MCP, goose, and AGENTS.md, AAIF governs the core standards and protocols that enable agents to operate interoperably across platforms. Through transparent governance and broad industry participation, AAIF is driving adoption and ensuring agentic AI infrastructure evolves openly, predictably, and at production scale. For more information, please visit https://aaif.io/ .

