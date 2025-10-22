Agentic Testing Teammate Ushers in a New Era of Software Quality Collaboration

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl, the AI-native test automation platform, launched powerful new agentic testing capabilities, the most recent advancement in their years of work towards building an agentic testing teammate for software development teams. These updates drastically minimize testing toil, accelerate delivery, and improve release quality.

AI assistants are increasing development speed, which is putting a strain on quality assurance, a team that is already slowed by manual testing and complex automation frameworks.

"This new work is built on the idea that an agent can become an integral part of your testing team," said Dan Belcher, Co-founder of mabl. "Unlike scripting frameworks and general-purpose large language models, mabl builds deep knowledge about your application over time and uses that knowledge to make it–and your team–more effective."

mabl's Agentic Testing Teammate works alongside human testers, with core innovations powering its autonomous capabilities. In this launch, mabl introduces:

AI Vectorization & Test Semantic Search : This capability allows the Teammate to deeply understand the context of the application and the testing assets, moving beyond simple keyword matching to grasp the intent and function of every test.

: This capability allows the Teammate to deeply understand the context of the application and the testing assets, moving beyond simple keyword matching to grasp the intent and function of every test. MCP Server Enhancements : The enhanced mabl MCP Server serves as the central hub of the Agentic Teammate, enabling developers to perform complex functions like Test Impact Analysis, intelligent test creation, and get failure recommendations directly from their IDE.

: The enhanced mabl MCP Server serves as the central hub of the Agentic Teammate, enabling developers to perform complex functions like Test Impact Analysis, intelligent test creation, and get failure recommendations directly from their IDE. Test Creation Agent Enhancements: Significant performance, planning, and quality enhancements that improve the Teammate's ability to autonomously generate highly effective and reliable test coverage for new features.

"The shift from 'days of manual effort' per release to leveraging mabl's agentic features to cut that down to minutes has been monumental for our team," said Arkadii Koval, Senior SDET at JetBlue. "We've eliminated the painstaking process of manually verifying every single element—from map renders, city images, and pins, to route lines, zoom states, and seat selections. The time we've gained back is incredible, and allows us to focus on building and delivering new features and experiences for our customers."

These innovations are key to the Agentic Testing Teammate delivering on critical agentic workflows for the entire software team. The real benefit comes in how these capabilities eliminate friction and toil across three essential organizational workflows:

The real benefit comes in the way these processes can be tailored to meet the needs of users across the organization:

Elevating the Developer Flow State: For developers, the agent eliminates testing friction by performing test impact analysis to pinpoint tests relevant to a code change. When defects are found, mabl injects summarized results and actionable recommendations directly into the developer's IDE, reducing the time to fix and keeping them in their focused flow.

For developers, the agent eliminates testing friction by performing test impact analysis to pinpoint tests relevant to a code change. When defects are found, mabl injects summarized results and actionable recommendations directly into the developer's IDE, reducing the time to fix and keeping them in their focused flow. Accelerating QA Strategy and Velocity : mabl serves as a tireless collaborator for QA professionals by quickly identifying and filling gaps in coverage and triaging test failures, enabling QA teams to go beyond basic test observations and focus on strategic quality initiatives.

: mabl serves as a tireless collaborator for QA professionals by quickly identifying and filling gaps in coverage and triaging test failures, enabling QA teams to go beyond basic test observations and focus on strategic quality initiatives. Informing Strategy for Development Leaders: For engineering leaders and QA leadership, mabl makes it easy to analyze test coverage by domain application or user flow, provides failure data analysis that can be aggregated to generate systemic insights, and connect these data points to external dashboards for leadership review.

These latest updates were announced in keynotes at mabl's 6th annual user conference, mabl Experience, on October 22, 2025. They highlighted a year of growth for the company, with a 10x increase in agentic testing adoption. This year's conference featured speakers from Red Hat, ADP, Priceline, Barracuda, and more for mabl's first multi-track event, with sessions for both practitioners and leadership to learn about AI testing capabilities and their applications across various sectors and applications.

mabl, the leading AI-native test automation platform, empowers software teams to accelerate innovation while ensuring exceptional quality. Our agentic tester complements your team's human expertise with a digital teammate, providing comprehensive and reliable quality assurance across web, mobile, and APIs. Trusted by industry leaders like Workday, Vivid Seats, and JetBlue, mabl transforms how teams approach software quality.

