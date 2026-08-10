Agentio Helps Turo Scale Hundreds of Creator Partnerships With a Team of One

The latest customer results demonstrate how Agentio allows brands to scale Creator marketing with its AI-powered operating system.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentio, the AI-native platform for Creator-led advertising, today released a new case study with Turo showcasing how the car-sharing marketplace transformed YouTube Creator marketing into an always-on growth channel, activating 435 Creator partnerships in a year without expanding its team.

For Turo, reaching new customers required partnering with Creators across travel, family, automotive, and more. But scaling hundreds of those partnerships quickly became operationally complex. Every campaign required sourcing and vetting Creators, negotiating pricing, reviewing content, tracking deliverables, and evaluating performance, making it difficult to grow the program without adding headcount or relying on an external agency. The challenge wasn't proving Creator marketing worked. It was building an always-on program without the internal team getting buried in coordination.

Agentio replaced manual workflows with its AI-powered platform that combines Creator-Brand matching, verified brand fit, standardized pricing, bidding, and detailed performance tracking. Rather than managing partnerships as a series of one-off deals, Turo gained a centralized way to source, contract, brief, measure, and optimize Creator campaigns at scale.

"Agentio gives us an operating system for Creator marketing. We can manage Creators more consistently and spend more internal time on strategy, creative quality, campaign alignment, and performance evaluation," said Talia Poblete, Senior Integrated Marketing Manager at Turo.

In one year with Agentio, Turo:

Activated 435 Creator partnerships, managed by a single person.

Measured 3-4x greater impact from Creators through Media Mix Modeling (MMM) than last-click attribution.

Achieved a 42-point lift in airport rental preference and a 24-point lift in aided brand awareness.

Delivered an 86% average view-through rate across Creator integrations.

"Turo's story is a clean expression of Agentio's thesis," said Arthur Leopold, CEO and co-founder of Agentio. "Infrastructure makes Creator marketing executable at scale. Intelligence makes that scale effective by ensuring the right Creator tells the right story to the right audience. When brands can run that consistently, the results compound."

You can find more on Turo's results and the strategy behind its Creator marketing program with Agentio by reading the full case study here.

About Agentio

Agentio is the AI-native platform for Creator-led advertising. Its AI infrastructure automates Creator campaigns end-to-end, enabling advertisers to scale Creator programs across YouTube, Meta and beyond in hours instead of months, while connecting Creators with the world's leading brands. For more information, visit Agentio.com.

SOURCE Agentio