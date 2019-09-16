Agentis and Oracle Team to Help Utilities Drive Energy Efficiency for Every Customer

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentis and Oracle Utilities Opower are collaborating to help utility companies better engage and drive energy savings for every customer. By combining Agentis' software in the utility business segment with Oracle's leading customer engagement and energy efficiency solutions, utilities will now be able to actively connect each type of customer with personalized insights that drive action and verified energy savings.

As the energy landscape becomes more customer-centric, utilities are under increased pressure to transform operations with solutions that empower a better digital experience. By bringing together behavioral energy efficiency, digital customer experience, and advanced analytics, utilities can drive greater engagement across all classes of their customer base and usher in a new era of customer relationships. Moreover, the joint solution will provide faster time to value for utilities as they can accelerate the deployment of a unified data integration platform with Opower as the central hub.

"Opower pioneered behavioral energy efficiency by focusing on customer pains and motivations. We have followed a similar path, staying close to our business end-users and building highly specialized technology that solves their distinct problems," said John Lux, Agentis President and Co-Founder. "Combining our solutions with Opower's well-established leadership in the space will transform the way utilities engage with their customers across commercial and residential segments."

Opower delivers one of the world's most widely deployed utility customer engagement platform – spanning more than 60 million households globally with proven results. In tandem, Agentis has demonstrated a commitment to understanding the needs of business accounts and crafting solutions specific to those customer needs. When used together, utilities will be able to use Opower's data platform to execute engagement programs for both businesses and residential customers that help reduce the cost-to-serve, enhance customer satisfaction, and generate concrete energy efficiency savings.

For example, in one utility alone, Agentis' Customer Engagement Portal deployment accounted for savings in excess of 276,000 MWh per year. Likewise, utility customers using insights from Opower have generated nearly 25 TWh in energy savings.

"Opower is the leading customer engagement platform for innovation," said Scott Neuman, Opower group vice president at Oracle Utilities. "Our goal has always been to deliver personalized insights that drive action and results for both utilities and their customers. Agentis' focus on delivering measurable outcomes to businesses made them a clear choice to plug into the Opower platform – delivering even more value to our users. Together, we will be able to offer utilities a broader suite of solutions for both their energy efficiency portfolios and digital engagement needs."

"At Agentis we are more excited than ever about our mission; empowering customers and their energy providers to drive the new energy experience," said Tim Stojka, co-founder and CEO at Agentis. "Using advanced data science, software, and the latest in cloud technologies in conjunction with Oracle we are empowering every business to make better decisions, optimize the use of this precious resource, and shaping the modern energy provider."

Agentis is a Silver level member in Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

About Agentis

Energy providers rely on the Agentis SaaS platform to provide a state-of-the-art digital experience to their business customers. Agentis technology leverages energy data to create a connected energy management system that positions the utility as a trusted advisor to the businesses they serve. Through Agentis, business customers gain access to insights around their energy usage, as well as personalized suggestions for energy products and services relevant to their business. Agentis is privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at www.agentisenergy.com

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

For Press Inquiries Please Contact

Brad Cain

Agentis

bcain@agentisenergy.com

(630) 359-6210

Kris Reeves

Oracle Corporation

kris.reeves@oracle.com

(925) 787-6744

SOURCE Agentis

