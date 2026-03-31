Agentis Longevity and Ultrahuman Forge Landmark Partnership to Redefine the Standard of Personalized Affordable Healthcare

Partnership Brings World-Class Biosensor Data and the Longevity Quotient Together to Deliver an Unmatched Patient Experience at a Price Everyone Can Access

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentis Longevity, a leading innovator in longevity medicine and preventive health, today announced a strategic partnership with Ultrahuman, a global leader in metabolic and wearable health technology. Together, the two companies will deliver a category-defining patient experience seamlessly integrating real-time biomarker data from the Ultrahuman platform and M1 CGM with Agentis' proprietary Longevity Quotient (LQ) to give every patient a clear, comprehensive, actionable and accessible picture of their health.

"This partnership is about something bigger than technology or data. It's about finally giving patients the experience they deserve. An experience that is intelligent, personalized, and genuinely transformative," said Jimmy St. Louis, CEO, Agentis Longevity. "The Longevity Quotient has always been our vision for what health intelligence could be. With Ultrahuman's data ecosystem behind it, that vision is now fully alive. We believe every person, regardless of their budget, should have access to world-class health information and a world-class experience. This partnership will make that real."

"Agentis Longevity is a model for what the future of longevity medicine looks like, deeply personalized, data-driven, and outcome-focused. This partnership gives their patients a continuous, real-time window into their health that bridges the gap between clinical insight and daily behavior," said Hussain Ahamed, Strategic Advisor, Ultrahuman. "We're proud to work with operators who share that vision, and Agentis exemplifies it. We're looking forward to continuing to build a new standard for longevity-focused digital health."

Raising the Standard of Care in Longevity Medicine

At the heart of this partnership is a shared mission: making world-class preventive healthcare accessible not just for the privileged few, but for anyone ready to take ownership of their longevity. For the first time, a longevity clinic can prescribe treatment with a full closed feedback loop making it the ultimate patient experience.

It's been found that:

Preventative Blind Spot: Despite high interest in longevity, only 39% of U.S. adults regularly pursue preventative measures like screenings or comprehensive check-ups.





The Technology Paradox: Consumers express high interest in genomic screening (54%), AI-assisted diagnosis (46%), and personalized medication (57%), yet adoption of health-tracking technology remains low.





Clinical Communication: Even among those interested in longevity, the conversation is rarely translated into clinical data; fewer than 30% are actively engaging their doctors on the subject.

By combining Ultrahuman's cutting-edge continuous biosensing technology with the Longevity Quotient, patients will now receive a dynamic, real-world health intelligence layer that evolves with them.

The Longevity Quotient is Agentis' flagship patient intelligence tool. More than a number, the LQ synthesizes biomarkers, wearable data, lifestyle inputs, and clinical insights into a single, living score that reflects where a patient stands today and where they are going in the future. There are five key components to the LQ including a cardiometabolic risk assessment, InBody scan, cognition test, grip strength and a full blood panel. With Ultrahuman's continuous glucose monitoring, metabolic insights, and advanced recovery analytics now feeding into the LQ engine, the score gains unprecedented depth and real-time precision.

Mohit Kumar, CEO & Founder, Ultrahuman said: "By integrating our platform with Agentis' Longevity Quotient, we're creating a feedback loop that's never existed before in preventive care—one where continuous biosensor data directly informs clinical intervention, and clinical results validate what the data is telling us. This is what happens when world-class technology meets world-class care, and it's exactly the kind of partnership that will define the next decade of health intelligence."

A World-Class Patient Experience, Built for Every Patient

What sets this partnership apart is its commitment to experience. From the moment a patient onboards, every touchpoint from their Ultrahuman device to their personalized LQ dashboard is designed to feel intuitive, empowering, and deeply personal. This is longevity medicine the way it was always meant to be delivered: proactive, data-driven, and human-centered.

Crucially, Agentis and Ultrahuman are committed to ensuring that access to this level of care is not limited by cost. By leveraging the scalability of Ultrahuman's platform and Agentis' clinical infrastructure, this partnership brings elite health intelligence within reach delivering a premium experience at a price point that reflects its mission of inclusion.

Driving the New Standard of Longevity Care

This collaboration positions Agentis Longevity to lead a new era in preventive medicine, one defined by world-class information, world-class experience, and a relentless push to elevate what patients should expect from their healthcare provider. The LQ becomes the north star of that experience: a living, breathing measure of a patient's longevity trajectory, now powered by some of the most sophisticated wearable data available anywhere in the world.

Together, Agentis and Ultrahuman are not just improving care — they are setting the benchmark for what longevity medicine looks like in 2026 and beyond.

About Agentis Longevity

Agentis Longevity is a leader in precision-based health, performance, and longevity medicine. The company provides evidence-driven programs that empower clients to optimize health, extend performance, and enhance lifespan through science-backed, individualized care. Agentis sets the quality standard in longevity, bridging rigorous science with real-world accessibility. For more information, please visit www.agentislongevity.com

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is a global health technology company building the world's most comprehensive wearable and ambient health ecosystem. With innovations such as Ultrahuman Ring PRO, Ultrahuman M1 CGM, Blood Vision, Ultrahuman Home, and Cycle & Ovulation Pro, Ultrahuman empowers people to act early, live better, and unlock their peak potential. In 2025, Ultrahuman was named one of TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies, recognized for advancing accessibility and preventive healthcare.

SOURCE Agentis Longevity