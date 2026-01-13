Agentis Longevity Announces Acquisition of Arete Wellness, Expanding Leadership in Human Performance and Longevity Medicine

Partnership merges precision medicine and recovery science to create a new standard in performance longevity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the ownership and leadership of CEO Jimmy St. Louis, Agentis Longevity has completed the acquisition of Arete Wellness, the performance-driven health platform founded by Adam Bobo and Van Hunt, uniting two leaders in longevity medicine and human optimization under a shared mission to help people live healthier, happier, longer lives while remaining anchored in clinical excellence and accessibility.

Built for serious athletes, professionals, and high-performing individuals, the combined platform delivers cutting-edge longevity, performance, and recovery therapies trusted by NFL and MLB athletes, entertainers, and executives nationwide.

"Agentis Longevity and Arete share the same core belief that peak health and performance are not about quick fixes, but sustainable systems built on precision medicine and proactive care," said Jimmy St. Louis, CEO of Agentis Longevity. "Together, we are redefining what it means to age actively and perform at your highest level, whether you're in the boardroom, on stage, or on the field."

Adam Bobo, founder of Arete Wellness, added: "This partnership amplifies what we've built at Arete a trusted wellness ecosystem for elite athletes and professionals who expect evidence-based, customized solutions. Working alongside Agentis expands our reach and allows us to continue leading the conversation on human performance and recovery at every level."

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski shared his perspective as both a client and believer in the platform's approach. "After years in the league, recovery and feeling great day-to-day became my priority. Arete makes that possible. Whether it's being on point for Fox on Sundays, feeling great for my numerous appearances or simply feeling great in my day-to-day life, Arete has helped keep me at my best. Excited for Arete's partnership with Agentis and the growth of the brand so that more people can experience all the benefits I've been able to get over the years."

Theo Von, American comedian and podcaster, also an advocate, noted, "I love the professionalism and staff. For NAD or wellness IVs, I'm there every week."

In addition, many others have joined the partnership's roster of advocates, including Kelsea Ballerini, Derrick Henry, Kenny Chesney and Kristin Cavallari who seek balance, energy, and long-term wellness through precision-based health solutions.

Together, Agentis Longevity and Arete Wellness are creating a nationwide model for personalized, preventative care one that merges advanced diagnostics, hormone and peptide therapies, IV recovery, and performance medicine with a holistic, lifestyle-driven philosophy.

About Agentis Longevity

Agentis Longevity is a leader in precision-based health, performance, and longevity medicine. The company provides evidence-driven programs that empower clients to optimize health, extend performance, and enhance lifespan through science-backed, individualized care. Agentis sets the quality standard in longevity bridging rigorous science with real-world accessibility. For more information please visit www.agentislongevity.com

About Arete Wellness

Founded in Nashville, Arete Wellness delivers concierge health, performance, and recovery services trusted by professional athletes, entertainers, and executives across the country. With a team of more than 45 traveling nurses and medical professionals, Arete is redefining what personalized wellness looks like for elite individuals and teams. For more information please visit www.arete-wellness.com

