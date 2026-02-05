Agentis Longevity Announces Acquisition of BioDesign, Expanding Its Leadership in Personalized Longevity, Performance Medicine & Advanced Health Optimization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentis Longevity, an industry leader in best-in-class longevity healthcare and medicine, today announced the acquisition of BioDesign, a premier, Florida based longevity healthcare company, specializing in premier longevity and wellness healthcare. Co-founded by Jeremy Avner, Jimmy Baker, and Ian Costello, BioDesign has become known for their science-backed approach to optimizing long-term health.

With locations in Tampa, Orlando, Lake Mary, and Melbourne, Florida this acquisition significantly expands Agentis Longevity's footprint in the longevity and optimization space, enabling deeper diagnostic capabilities, expanded clinical offerings, and a more comprehensive ecosystem of performance and preventative services.

With BioDesign's clinical expertise, Agentis Longevity will now deliver even greater personalization across its programs including metabolic health, hormone optimization, cardiovascular health, performance recovery, cellular regeneration, and long-term healthspan extension.

"BioDesign's commitment to personalized, data-driven care aligns perfectly with our mission to drive the standard as the most trusted, transformative provider of longevity care.," said Jimmy St. Louis, CEO, Agentis Longevity. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver the science-backed, highly individualized programs our clients expect. Together, we're building the most comprehensive longevity platform in the country."

BioDesign Co-Founder Jeremy Avner will join Agentis Longevity in a strategic clinical leadership role to advance diagnostic strategy, therapeutic programming, and innovation. BioDesign has locations in Tampa, Orlando, Lake Mary, and Melbourne.

"At BioDesign, our focus has always been to help men understand their bodies at a deeper level and create longevity-focused programs rooted in precision data," said Jeremy Avner, Co-Founder of BioDesign Men's Clinic. "Partnering with Agentis Longevity gives us the opportunity to bring that mission to a broader audience. With Agentis' national reach and commitment to performance-based medicine, we can elevate the standard of personalized care and help more people optimize their healthspan today and for decades to come."

"From a clinical standpoint, this acquisition allows us to better align the interests and needs of consumers with high-quality, safe, and innovative healthcare," said Jimmy Barker, Co-Founder of BioDesign. "By integrating our advanced diagnostics and therapeutic model into the Agentis ecosystem, we can deliver even more precise, medically rigorous care that supports long-term performance, prevention, and healthspan extension."

"This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to scale the BioDesign model while preserving our commitment to science-backed, individualized care," said Ian Costello, Co-Founder of BioDesign. "Our shared vision with Agentis Longevity is centered on the belief that people deserve access to high-quality, safe, and innovative healthcare that aligns with their goals not a one-size-fits-all system. Together, we will continue elevating the standard for longevity and performance medicine nationwide."

The integration of BioDesign into Agentis Longevity will enhance offerings across:

Advanced diagnostic testing & biomarker analysis

Personalized longevity health programs

Hormone, metabolic, and cardiovascular optimization

Recovery, regeneration, and performance therapies

Remote monitoring and continuous biomarker tracking

Concierge and mobile services nationwide

This acquisition further solidifies Agentis Longevity as a leading force in the rapidly growing longevity and human performance sector, supporting athletes, executives, entertainers, and individuals committed to living stronger, longer, and healthier lives.

About Agentis Longevity

Agentis Longevity is a leader in precision-based health, performance, and longevity medicine. The company provides evidence-driven programs that empower clients to optimize health, extend performance, and enhance lifespan through science-backed, individualized care. Agentis sets the quality standard in longevity bridging rigorous science with real-world accessibility. For more information please visit www.agentislongevity.com

ABOUT BIODESIGN MEN'S CLINIC

BioDesign Men's Clinic is a precision-focused private practice specializing in advanced diagnostics, performance optimization, and longevity-based therapies for men. Co-founded by Jeremy Avner, BioDesign delivers individualized care rooted in biomarker data, advanced testing, and evidence-based programs designed to improve long-term vitality and overall health.

SOURCE Agentis Longevity