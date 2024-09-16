Agently to Empower JPAR® - Real Estate Professionals with Innovative Sales Operations Technology

Revolutionary Platform Streamlines Agent Development, Boosting Productivity and Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agently, a leading real estate technology solutions provider, is proud to announce its partnership with JPAR® - Real Estate, a leading U.S. real estate brand. Agently is the real estate industry's first sales operations platform for brokerages and teams. This partnership will empower JPAR® agents with cutting-edge tools to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and grow their business in an evolving real estate market.

Agently's platform is designed to transform how brokerages manage agent development by automating the process of onboarding, training, engaging, recognizing, and retaining top-performing agents. As the real estate industry adapts to new changes, including those introduced by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Agently's innovative approach positions JPAR® - Real Estate at the forefront of the market.

"Agently is thrilled to partner with JPAR® - Real Estate and bring our game-changing technology to their sales professionals," said Max Grebenuk, CEO of Agently. "Our platform is designed to optimize agent development and productivity, and we are confident this partnership will greatly benefit JPAR® agents, helping them excel in their business and better serve their clients," said Grebenuk.

Features and Functionality:

Comprehensive Sales Operations Platform : The first of its kind, Agently provides a streamlined system for onboarding, training, and managing agents in one place.



: The first of its kind, Agently provides a streamlined system for onboarding, training, and managing agents in one place. Post-NAR Settlement Market Adaptation : Agently helps brokerages and teams focus on per-agent productivity in response to industry shifts, making it easier for career-driven agents to succeed.



: Agently helps brokerages and teams focus on per-agent productivity in response to industry shifts, making it easier for career-driven agents to succeed. White-Labeled Mobile App : Brokerages can deploy their own branded mobile app, providing agents with access to essential resources for training, communication, and accountability.



: Brokerages can deploy their own branded mobile app, providing agents with access to essential resources for training, communication, and accountability. Reduced Tech Stack : Agently consolidates a multitude of systems into one platform, reducing the need for multiple stand-alone tools for agent management.



: Agently consolidates a multitude of systems into one platform, reducing the need for multiple stand-alone tools for agent management. Push Notification-Driven Communication : In-app notifications replace traditional emails, encouraging agents to stay focused on prospecting and following up, driving more transactions.



: In-app notifications replace traditional emails, encouraging agents to stay focused on prospecting and following up, driving more transactions. Gamification for Increased Engagement : Agently gamifies the sales process, incentivizing agents to engage in revenue-generating activities, boosting productivity.



: Agently gamifies the sales process, incentivizing agents to engage in revenue-generating activities, boosting productivity. Serving Top-Producing Teams: Agently already supports top teams and brokerages across the country, representing 7 out of the 10 largest real estate brands.

"At JPAR® - Real Estate, our mission has always been to equip our agents with the knowledge and resources necessary to navigate a constantly evolving market," said Rick Davidson, CEO of Cairn Real Estate Holdings - which oversees a portfolio of real estate related companies including; brokerage and franchise operator JPAR® Affiliated Network, JPAR® - Real Estate, and Your Castle Real Estate among others. "Agently's technology offers our agents a powerful solution to increase productivity and focus on revenue-generating activities, helping them thrive in today's competitive real estate landscape," added Davidson.

For more information on JPAR® - Real Estate's partnership with Agently and the impact it will have on the real estate industry, visit www.jpar.com or www.agently.com .

About Agently: https://agently.com/ is the real estate industry's first comprehensive sales operations platform, providing brokerages and teams with a single app for agent development, communication, and management. Agently's proprietary technology helps brokerages boost agent productivity, streamline operations, and reduce their tech stack, making it an essential tool for today's real estate market.

About JPAR – Real Estate®: ( www.jpar.com ) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: ( grow.jpar.com ) empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent count growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

Company Contact: Max Grebenuk, [email protected]

Media Contact: Matt Gentile, [email protected]

