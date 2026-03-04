San Francisco-based startup changes name to reflect its mission of connecting e-commerce catalogs to AI shopping agents like ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, and Perplexity

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentPass, Inc., the agentic commerce infrastructure company, today announced it has rebranded as Paz.ai.

Paz.ai provides the infrastructure layer that connects retail product catalogs to AI shopping agents. As consumers increasingly discover and purchase products through conversational AI - most retailers lack the technical infrastructure to make their catalogs visible and shoppable in these new channels. Paz.ai solves this by ingesting existing product feeds from platforms like Shopify, Adobe Commerce, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, then translating them into AI-native formats across multiple protocols including OpenAI's ACP, Anthropic's MCP, and Google's UCP.

The platform enables three core capabilities: AI visibility (getting products surfaced in agent responses), AI optimization (structuring product data for how agents reason and recommend), and in-chat checkout (allowing consumers to complete purchases without leaving the conversation).

"We started Paz.ai in 2025 to solve a problem that didn't exist two years ago - retailers are invisible to AI shopping agents," said Dor Shany, CEO of Paz.ai.

The rebrand comes as the agentic commerce category accelerates rapidly. An estimated 50 million shopping queries now occur daily on ChatGPT alone, and major retailers including Walmart and Etsy have begun reporting meaningful referral traffic from AI agents. Paz.ai is positioned as the infrastructure enabling mid-market and enterprise retailers to participate in this shift without replatforming or heavy engineering investment.

All existing integrations and partnerships continue under the new brand. The company operates at paz.ai.

About Paz.ai

Paz.ai is the agentic commerce platform that makes retail product catalogs visible, optimized, and shoppable across AI agents. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, Paz.ai connects e-commerce stores to AI shopping channels including ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Perplexity, and Claude - enabling product discovery, recommendation, and checkout inside conversational AI. For more information, visit https://www.paz.ai .

Contact: [email protected]

