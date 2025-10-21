Agents Receive $5 Million Boost to Bottom Line through Financial Wellness Program

United Real Estate's SmartDollar participants have generated $3 million and erased $2 million in debt

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agents throughout United Real Estate's family of companies now have $5 million more in wealth thanks to the Dave Ramsey SmartDollar program. This platform teaches essential financial literacy skills and guides participants step-by-step to help them take control of their finances and plan for a secure retirement and a financially stable future.

SmartDollar program participants have achieved $3 million in new savings and $2 million in debt eliminated, since United Real Estate launched the program in April 2024.

To date, SmartDollar program participants have achieved a financial turnaround representing $3 million in new savings and $2 million in debt eliminated, since the program launch in April 2024. The program, unique among all national brokerages, is making life-changing impacts and building generational wealth for agents and their families.

United EVP of Strategy and CEO of Benchmark Realty, a United company, Phillip Cantrell explains the unique point of view that inspires Financial Wellness Program initiatives:

"Our motivation for organizing the Financial Wellness Program goes far beyond simply supplying our agents with yet one more 'glittery object' tool that experiences low adoption rates and eventually dies. Our goal is to permanently impact the generational wealth of our people. Instead of focusing on how much we can siphon from each agent, our focus is on how much we can ADD to each agent's life, over the long term. It is the proverbial story: give a person a fish and they eat for a day. Teach a person HOW to fish - and their life is changed forever. That is our intent, and we are succeeding."

SmartDollar is the cornerstone of United's Financial Wellness Program, which addresses the holistic financial needs of its agents. Other Financial Wellness Program components include:

Healthcare plans designed for independent contractors

Retirement and wealth management services

Estate & trust planning

Tax preparation

Investment vehicles

100% agent compensation

United Real Estate EVP of Training, Education and Development and CEO of VPR, a United Company, Steve Wagner expanded on its impact on the agents he serves:

"It's been profoundly inspiring to witness the transformative impact that our Financial Wellness initiatives, delivered nationally and amplified through VPR's educational programming, are having on our agents. Through this powerful partnership, we're not just supporting financial stability, we're providing pathways to generational wealth-building and new opportunities they may never have had otherwise."

United EVP of Leads and CEO of Pearson Smith Realty, a United company, Eric Pearson explains why this program is a must-have for entrepreneurs:

"Any business owner or independent contractor is going to need to properly budget to have a successful P&L. Add estimated taxes, personal expenses, etc., and it becomes nearly impossible not to have a tool like SmartDollar. Having that option available for our agents has been huge, and more importantly, it is extremely rewarding to see the positive results they are having after adopting the program."

United's Financial Wellness Program was created to fill a gap for independent contractors and is part of United's multi-prong approach to achieve its mission of "improving the financial trajectory of its agents' and brokers' careers and lives."

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 35 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 25,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 90,000 transactions and $30.7 billion in sales volume in 2024. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

Media contact:

April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

United Real Estate

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate