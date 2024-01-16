AgentSync Hires Fabio Salim as President and Chief Operating Officer and Michael McCormick as Senior Vice President of Technology

News provided by

AgentSync

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Seasoned executives with SaaS and Insurance experience join leadership team

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync today announced the hiring of Fabio Salim as President and Chief Operating Officer and Michael McCormick as Senior Vice President of Technology, adding two powerhouse executives to the company's leadership team.

Continue Reading
From left to right: Fabio Salim, Jenn Knight, Michael McCormick and Niji Sabharwal
From left to right: Fabio Salim, Jenn Knight, Michael McCormick and Niji Sabharwal

Salim joins AgentSync leadership from the executive teams at CB Insights and Gympass, as well as bringing his experience on the boards and as a mentor and advisor for a variety of companies. With a resume that spans global markets and a variety of industries, Salim is excited to focus on scaling the business as it remains rooted in solving essential challenges for the $3 trillion U.S. insurance market.

"As someone who has helped multiple businesses innovate and scale, Fabio is a welcome addition to our leadership team," said Niji Sabharwal, Co-Founder and CEO. "He has already made an impact on the business and his experience will help us further our vision to connect what matters across the insurance industry."

Salim was attracted to AgentSync based on its proven track record in serving its customer base. And he was no less intrigued by the business's standing in an industry that is well established in supporting the critical risk management needs of consumers and businesses of all types.

"From my first conversations with AgentSync co-founders Niji and Jenn, I knew that AgentSync was a transformative company in a space that was ripe for change. I was impressed with what the team built so far, in particular the value we create for our customers, the quality of our product, and the caliber of our talent," said Salim. "We are truly solving pain points in a unique way, and I am looking forward to helping us scale the business to tackle even more – this is just the beginning of our journey as a company."

McCormick comes to AgentSync with technology leadership experience from companies such as Oyster, Salesforce, and Oracle. Prior to his career in technology, McCormick worked as an insurance broker and financial professional, making his position a natural fit for a team dedicated to transforming the way people approach the behind-the-scenes processes of insurance. Bringing together the best of tech and insurance is a hallmark of the AgentSync mission to modernizing the infrastructure of the industry. 

"Michael's background combines serious technical expertise with the first-hand experience of someone who has worked in insurance. His perspective has already proven essential to building solutions that meet the needs of modern insurance carriers, agencies, and their producers," said Jenn Knight, Co-Founder and CTO. "His experience will be invaluable in shaping our product roadmap and company trajectory."

McCormick was drawn by AgentSync's position as a business with solid market fit and as an agent of change within the insurance industry. The company's momentum impressed him, but his real enthusiasm is for the potential of what lies ahead.

"I am excited to join the brilliant and visionary leadership team at AgentSync," said McCormick. "AgentSync's product and technology suite and market-leading position provide a golden opportunity to unlock ever-greater value for our customers through our innovative modernization and orchestration of the producer lifecycle."

About AgentSync
AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. With customer-centric design, seamless APIs, automation, and unparalleled service, AgentSync's solutions provide data intelligence and streamlined onboarding and compliance management processes that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and get producers ready to sell in hours instead of weeks. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and as an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and was ranked 65 in Forbes – America's Best Startup Employers 2023. To learn more, visit https://hubs.li/Q02g9QMG0.

SOURCE AgentSync

Also from this source

AgentSync Raises $50M in Funding to Drive Operational Efficiencies For Insurers and Distributors

AgentSync Raises $50M in Funding to Drive Operational Efficiencies For Insurers and Distributors

AgentSync, the leader in modern insurance infrastructure, today announced an additional $50 million fundraise, bringing the company's total funding...
AgentSync, Jimcor Agencies Launch API Initiative

AgentSync, Jimcor Agencies Launch API Initiative

oday, AgentSync and Jimcor Agencies launched a partnership using APIs, or application programming interfaces, to power the next wave of agency...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.