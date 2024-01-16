AgentSync Hires Fabio Salim as President and Chief Operating Officer and Michael McCormick as Senior Vice President of Technology

Seasoned executives with SaaS and Insurance experience join leadership team

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync today announced the hiring of Fabio Salim as President and Chief Operating Officer and Michael McCormick as Senior Vice President of Technology, adding two powerhouse executives to the company's leadership team.

From left to right: Fabio Salim, Jenn Knight, Michael McCormick and Niji Sabharwal

Salim joins AgentSync leadership from the executive teams at CB Insights and Gympass, as well as bringing his experience on the boards and as a mentor and advisor for a variety of companies. With a resume that spans global markets and a variety of industries, Salim is excited to focus on scaling the business as it remains rooted in solving essential challenges for the $3 trillion U.S. insurance market.

"As someone who has helped multiple businesses innovate and scale, Fabio is a welcome addition to our leadership team," said Niji Sabharwal, Co-Founder and CEO. "He has already made an impact on the business and his experience will help us further our vision to connect what matters across the insurance industry."

Salim was attracted to AgentSync based on its proven track record in serving its customer base. And he was no less intrigued by the business's standing in an industry that is well established in supporting the critical risk management needs of consumers and businesses of all types.

"From my first conversations with AgentSync co-founders Niji and Jenn, I knew that AgentSync was a transformative company in a space that was ripe for change. I was impressed with what the team built so far, in particular the value we create for our customers, the quality of our product, and the caliber of our talent," said Salim. "We are truly solving pain points in a unique way, and I am looking forward to helping us scale the business to tackle even more – this is just the beginning of our journey as a company."

McCormick comes to AgentSync with technology leadership experience from companies such as Oyster, Salesforce, and Oracle. Prior to his career in technology, McCormick worked as an insurance broker and financial professional, making his position a natural fit for a team dedicated to transforming the way people approach the behind-the-scenes processes of insurance. Bringing together the best of tech and insurance is a hallmark of the AgentSync mission to modernizing the infrastructure of the industry.

"Michael's background combines serious technical expertise with the first-hand experience of someone who has worked in insurance. His perspective has already proven essential to building solutions that meet the needs of modern insurance carriers, agencies, and their producers," said Jenn Knight, Co-Founder and CTO. "His experience will be invaluable in shaping our product roadmap and company trajectory."

McCormick was drawn by AgentSync's position as a business with solid market fit and as an agent of change within the insurance industry. The company's momentum impressed him, but his real enthusiasm is for the potential of what lies ahead.

"I am excited to join the brilliant and visionary leadership team at AgentSync," said McCormick. "AgentSync's product and technology suite and market-leading position provide a golden opportunity to unlock ever-greater value for our customers through our innovative modernization and orchestration of the producer lifecycle."

About AgentSync

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. With customer-centric design, seamless APIs, automation, and unparalleled service, AgentSync's solutions provide data intelligence and streamlined onboarding and compliance management processes that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and get producers ready to sell in hours instead of weeks. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and as an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and was ranked 65 in Forbes – America's Best Startup Employers 2023. To learn more, visit https://hubs.li/Q02g9QMG0 .

