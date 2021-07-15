AgentSync Recognized on the Insurtech Insights Future50 Americas List of Insurtechs Reimagining the Future of Insurance

AgentSync's mission is to enable scaled innovation in the insurance industry by building the most modern and customer-centric technology that tackles all of the pain points associated with producer management. By addressing one segment of the industry – the broker ecosystem – AgentSync is enabling the seamless adoption of modern systems to take advantage of interconnectivity, increase efficiency, remove barriers to entry for startups, and unlock growth for incumbents.

"We believe there is an amazing opportunity to transform the journey of an agent, not just the journey of the insurance buyer or insurance product," said Niji Sabharwal, co-founder and chief executive officer at AgentSync. "Being named a Future50 solidifies the conviction that we can make an impact not only on carriers, agencies, and MGAs, but individual brokers' workflows as well."

The Future50 Americas list was carefully curated from tens of thousands of candidates, with input and critical analysis from some of the most experienced and influential names in the industry. Produced by Insurtech Insights and Sønr, a leading market intelligence platform for the insurance sector, the Future50 judges hailed from some of the most highly regarded insurance companies worldwide, including: AON, Aviva, AXA, Bâloise, Bupa, FWD, Gallagher, Generali, Legal & General, MassMutual International, Munich Re, Nassau Financial Group, NN Life Japan, Royal London Group, Tokio Marine Holdings, Vitality, Willis Tower Watson, and Zego.

"We were blown away by the wealth of insurtechs to choose from. Thousands were nominated, and whittling them down wasn't easy," said Kristoffer Lundberg, chief executive officer of Insurtech Insights. In the Future50 eBook , he went on to say, "This list shows how fertile the insurtech industry is, and how much change is currently going on in insurance. We think these companies will shape the insurance landscape for a long time to come."

AgentSync is in great company among the top 10 ranked companies featured on the Future50. The list includes:

AgentSync is building the most tech-forward producer management system on the market. AgentSync Manage, the company's first product, uses automation and technology to do the heavy lifting of licensing compliance. Built on the Salesforce platform, AgentSync directly integrates with the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR), ultimately creating efficiencies that enable carriers, agencies, and MGAs to grow and scale.

To see the full list of Future50 winners, visit: https://www.insurtechinsights.com/future-50-americas/

About AgentSync

AgentSync is empowering the insurance industry to scale by reducing friction, increasing efficiency, and maintaining compliance. The company is improving the broker onboarding and contracting process with its best-in-class licensing validation tool built for agencies, carriers, and MGAs that integrates with National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). AgentSync was founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and was named one of Forbes Magazine's Cloud 100 Rising Stars in 2020. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. To learn more, reach out to [email protected] or visit a gentsync.io .

