AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA

Dr. Hurwitz will present on the T-RxTM Platform technology, a proprietary state-of-the-art drug discovery engine that enables rapid discovery of T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs). He will also share preclinical data related to a unique set of neoantigens, called Phosphopeptide Tumor Targets (PTTs), which are common in most tumors, and TCRs directed against PTTs.

"I am very excited with the progress we have made in advancing our pipeline of TCRs and CAR T programs," said Bruno Lucidi, CEO of AgenTus. "With our powerful drug discovery engine, our proprietary targets, and our unique ability to explore new combinations through our affiliation with Agenus, AgenTus Therapeutics is well-positioned to become a major contributor to bringing adoptive cell therapies to patients with cancer. This will be particularly important where current approaches are sub-optimal or inadequate, such as solid tumors. Our goal is to address novel targets, and explore new combination opportunities to develop new drug candidates and innovative therapeutic strategies."

Presentation Details:

Title: Novel TCRs for Cancer Therapy

Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Session: TCRs and TILs

Time & Location: 3:15 pm at Waterfront 1&2 Room

About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.

AgenTus Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of breakthrough "living drugs" to advance potential cures for cancer patients. AgenTus employs naturally-derived and engineered receptors, specifically T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), designed to supercharge human immune effector cells to seek and destroy cancer. AgenTus also aims to advance adoptive cell therapy formats which would enable off-the-shelf living drugs. AgenTus has locations in Lexington, MA and Cambridge, UK. For more information, please visit www.agentustherapeutics.com.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding AgenTus' planned presentation at the PEGS Summit in Boston, MA and the company's research and development plans and activities. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of Agenus' most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Agenus Inc.

Jennifer Buell, PhD

781-674-4420

Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agentus-therapeutics-to-present-on-novel-tcr-platform-and-progress-at-pegs-summit-in-boston-ma-300639659.html

SOURCE Agenus Inc.

Related Links

http://www.agenusbio.com

