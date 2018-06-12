Agenus Discovery Enhances Activity of Cancer Fighting Antibodies; Findings Published in Cancer Cell

The pre-clinical study reports on a unique mechanism discovered by Agenus, that can significantly improve the biological and immunological activity of certain cancer fighting antibodies, such as those targeting CTLA-4 and TIGIT. These findings provide the foundation for developing "next generation" (next-gen) antibodies designed to improve performance and expand clinical benefit. Agenus has already employed this novel discovery to make next-gen monospecific and bispecific antibodies that are on target for IND filings this year and early next year.

"We have discovered a new mechanism involving a key portion of antibodies that modulates biological function and cancer fighting abilities," said Dr. Jeremy Waight, Principal Scientist at Agenus and lead author of the study. "Based on our discovery, we can modify this region, known as the Fc region, to significantly improve an antibody's biological activity, by improving its immunological activity. We have already applied this discovery to our next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody as well as other monospecific and bispecific antibodies in our pre-clinical pipeline and observed dramatic improvement in immune responses and anti-tumor activity."

Specifically, the research team demonstrated that a change in the Fc region can significantly improve the cross-talk between two immune cell types, such as antigen presenting cells (APCs) and T cells. This modification in the Fc region increases the duration and strength of interaction between the immune cells. In cancer immunotherapy, such an interaction is necessary to mount a potent immune response against cancer.

"These findings are at the core of our next-generation antibody programs, which have moved at an incredible speed from the drawing boards to being clinic ready in about 15 months, a testament to our strategy built on innovation and speed," said Alex Duncan, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Research. "These findings provide a foundation for developing best-in-class antibodies optimized to improve response rates and durability of response for patients with cancer."

For more details please see the publication here https://www.cell.com/cancer-cell/fulltext/S1535-6108(18)30219-8.

