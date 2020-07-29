Agenus R&D update & Second Quarter Earnings Report

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced it will provide an update on programs and plans and release its second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Agenus executives and thought leaders will host a video conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Topics to be discussed:

Registration plans and strategy for balstilimab +/- zalifrelimab

Agenus & Betta Pharmaceuticals partnership progress for C hina

Clinical status/next steps for AGEN1181 (NextGen CTLA-4) +/- balstilimab (anti-PD-1)

Allogeneic iNKT cells potential breakthrough for COVID-19 and cancer based on efficacy and cost

potential breakthrough for COVID-19 and cancer based on efficacy and cost C ell therapy and antibody combinations preclinically show curative potential

preclinically show curative potential AGEN1223 & AGEN2373 clinical update and plans for bali +/- zali combos

clinical update and plans for bali +/- zali combos Myeloid immune response modifiers (TIGIT bispecific & other novel targets)

Live Call: Dial 1-844-492-3727 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5118 (International)

Webcast: The call will be accessible from the Company's website at http://investor.agenusbio.com/presentation-webcasts or via https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1556/35715 . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will remain available until November 7, 2020.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio.

