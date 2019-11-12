Agenus to Host R&D Day November 15, 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies1 and cancer vaccines, announced that it will host an R&D Day on November 15, 2019.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2019

Time: 11:00AM – 2:00PM

Live webcast: https://stream.rampard.com/20191115/index.jsp

Location: New York, NY (by invitation only)

Agenus has delivered more I-O discoveries to the clinic in the last three years than any large pharma and is on track to file a BLA in 2020 for accelerated approval of its lead candidates Zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) and Balstilimab (anti-PD-1) while also advancing AGEN1181, a potential best-in-class next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody, and a pipeline of additional antibodies, cell therapies, and vaccines.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Jennifer Buell, Chief Operating Officer, and will include presentations by world experts in I-O, Dr. Steven O'Day, Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute, and Dr. Manuel Hidalgo, Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The event will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Agenus website www.agenusbio.com or by using the link below. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Agenus website following the event.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy with combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary) and its proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. Agenus has a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.

AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus, is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of breakthrough "living drugs" to advance potential cures for cancer patients. AgenTus employs naturally-derived and engineered receptors, specifically T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), designed to supercharge human immune effector cells to seek and destroy cancer. AgenTus also aims to advance adoptive cell therapy formats which would enable off-the-shelf living drugs. AgenTus has locations in Lexington, MA and Cambridge, UK. For more information, please visit www.agentustherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Agenus' clinical development and regulatory plans and timelines and its upcoming R&D Day event. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

