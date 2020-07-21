Agenus To Participate in a Panel on Cell Therapy for Infectious Diseases at the B. Riley Virtual Infectious Disease Summit

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines, announced today that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, and Dr. Manuel Hidalgo, Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine/New York Presbyterian Hospital, will discuss AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.'s (a subsidiary of Agenus) allogeneic iNKT cell therapy approach for infectious diseases at the B. Riley Virtual Infectious Disease Summit – Therapeutics Day on a Panel entitled Pursuing Curative Cell Therapy Approaches.

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET

Title: Pursuing Curative Cell Therapy Approaches – Cell Therapy has become a fast-changing field after becoming a powerful clinical therapy for late line cancer patients with the approval of the first generation CD19+ CAR T cell treatments (Yescarta and Kymriah). Participants in the panel include AgenTus Therapeutics, a biotech company and subsidiary of Agenus Inc. developing new cancer treatments, including AGENT-797, an early unmodified allogeneic iNKTcell therapy, Magenta Therapeutics, a cell therapy company developing novel cell therapies including MGTA-456, a stem -cell production therapy, and SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a biotech company developing oncology drugs including APC HPV, an autologous based therapy for several types of cancer.

Agenus Inc.

Jennifer Buell, Ph.D. – President and Chief Operating Officer

Manuel Hidalgo, M.D. –Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine/New York Presbyterian

About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.

AgenTus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of breakthrough allogeneic iNKT cells in the unmodified and modified with engineered receptors, such as T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), designed to supercharge the human immune system cells to seek and destroy cancer. AgenTus also aims to advance adoptive cell therapy formats which would enable off-the-shelf living drugs. AgenTus has locations in Lexington, MA and Cambridge, UK. For more information, please visit www.agentustherapeutics.com.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

