Agenus to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies1 invites investors and the general public to attend its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET today, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The meeting is being held at the Company's headquarters located at 3 Forbes Road, Lexington, MA 02421. Registration for attendees starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Webcast Information
A live webcast will be accessible from the Company's website at http://investor.agenusbio.com/presentation-webcasts. The archived replay will be available on the Agenus website for at least 60 days following the meeting.
About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing a number of combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.
1Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus
