Agerpoint Awarded Meta AI Glasses Impact Grant to Advance Hands-Free Intelligence for Agricultural Fieldwork

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agerpoint, a leader in spatial intelligence and AI for agriculture and natural asset management, has been named a recipient of an AI Glasses Impact Grant from Meta. The grant recognizes innovations driving positive societal and economic value through the use of wearable technologies. Agerpoint is one of five organizations awarded the program's highest tier of funding, the Catalyst Grant, to pioneer high-impact wearable AI solutions.

Recipient of AI Glasses Impact Grant

Leveraging the grant and the Meta Wearables Device Access Toolkit, Agerpoint will extend its spatial intelligence capabilities to wearable devices that allow agricultural workers to log field data and capture insights hands-free using simple voice commands, while receiving real-time feedback that reduces the time between insight and action. This innovation builds upon Agerpoint's existing mobile and web platform capabilities and introduces an additional source of field-level intelligence that can be integrated with equipment, sensor, imagery, and operational data.

"As agricultural fieldwork faces compounding pressures from labor constraints and rising costs, improving workforce efficiency is increasingly vital," said Kevin Lang, President and CEO of Agerpoint. "This funding accelerates our ability to bring hands-free intelligence directly to those working in the field. Observations from AI glasses and wearables add a contextual layer that complements equipment, sensor, imagery, and farm-management data that helps growers and technology partners move faster from insight to action."

Initial pilots will target California permanent crops such as grapes, berries, and tree fruit. Permanent crops represent a high-value and labor-intensive sector, representing tens of billions of dollars annually and employing hundreds of thousands of workers in the United States.

As part of the grant program, Agerpoint will continue participating in the Meta Wearables Community, a collaborative network of innovators, researchers, and developers dedicated to driving collective innovation and maximizing the long-term impact of wearable technologies.

About Agerpoint

Agerpoint is a spatial intelligence company that uses AI and advanced analytics to create digital twins and actionable insights for agriculture, forestry, and nature-based systems. The company's platform unifies field-level and remote sensing data to support decision-making at enterprise scale, helping customers optimize operations, demonstrate sustainability, and unlock new value streams.

Learn more at agerpoint.com.

SOURCE Agerpoint