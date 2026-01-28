Agerpoint Appoints Michael Gomes as Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Equipment

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agerpoint, a leading spatial intelligence and AI platform for agriculture, forestry, and natural systems, today announced the appointment of Michael Gomes as Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Equipment. In this newly created executive role, Gomes will lead the company's efforts to integrate Agerpoint's advanced sensing, analytics, and digital twin capabilities directly into equipment and in-field systems, expanding the platform's reach and commercial impact.

Gomes brings more than 30 years of experience driving digital transformation, precision agriculture, and sustainable innovation across the agriculture and equipment technology sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility at Topcon Positioning Systems, where he built and led global teams focused on advancing sustainable practices, automation, and measurable operational outcomes for customers and partners.

Prior to that, Michael held leadership roles in strategic business development and precision agriculture, advancing technologies that support autonomous systems, sensor integration, and data-driven decision-making. He is recognized for his leadership in digital farming, his advocacy within industry groups, and his work fostering collaboration across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technology partners, and agricultural stakeholders.

"I'm excited to join Agerpoint at a pivotal moment for the industry," Gomes said. "Intelligent Equipment represents a frontier where data and sensors on smart connected machines converges with real-time decision algorithms to create actionable intelligence. Agerpoint's platform and app, paired with deep domain expertise and extensive patent portfolio are uniquely positioned to redefine how equipment serves growers, agriculture enterprises, and land managers."

In his role as Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Equipment, Gomes will define and execute Agerpoint's intelligent equipment strategy, leading the development and commercialization of equipment embedded analytics that extend the company's spatial intelligence into real-world machine applications. He will play a central role in building and scaling Agerpoint's Intelligent Equipment division, working closely with global OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and automation partners to integrate Agerpoint's platform with autonomous and semi-autonomous systems. These efforts will enable real-time, machine-level decision-making for precision spraying, variable-rate treatments, and advanced precision agriculture workflows, embedding plant and field-level intelligence directly into equipment to drive more efficient, targeted, and sustainable in-field operations across a broad range of machinery platforms.

"The timing for this role—and for Mike's leadership—could not be better," said Kevin Lang, CEO of Agerpoint. "The industry has reached a real inflection point: Precision systems combined with automation are moving from pilots to production, sensor-enabled equipment is becoming commercially viable at scale, and growers are demanding solutions that deliver measurable economic outcomes in the field. Mike brings the rare combination of technical depth and commercialization experience needed to bridge intelligence and machinery at this moment. With his leadership, we are positioning Agerpoint to embed trusted field intelligence directly into the next generation of agriculture equipment."

The Intelligent Equipment division will focus on integrating Agerpoint's data and analytics stack with equipment systems, enabling real-time decision support, automated actuation, and scalable commercial solutions for partners and customers worldwide.

About Agerpoint

Agerpoint is a geospatial intelligence company that uses AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to create digital twins and actionable insights for agriculture, forestry, and nature-based systems. The company's platform unifies field-level and remote sensing with AI and high-performance computing to support decision-making at scale, helping customers optimize operations, demonstrate sustainability, and unlock new value streams.

Learn more at agerpoint.com

