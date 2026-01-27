Agerpoint Partners with Databricks to Scale Enterprise Data Intelligence for Agriculture and Nature Systems

New Built On Databricks integration will enable customers to manage complex data at scale

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agerpoint , a leader in spatial intelligence and AI for agriculture, forestry, and natural asset management, today announced a partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company, and the Built On Databricks Partner Program to advance how enterprise customers manage, govern, and derive insight from complex agricultural, environmental, and supply chain data at scale.

The partnership strengthens the data foundation underlying Agerpoint's platform, enabling the company to unify large volumes of multi-modal field-level and remote sensing data and operational data with enterprise and third-party datasets. By leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Agerpoint is enhancing its ability to deliver governed, high-performance analytics and AI workflows that support decision-making across global food systems, agribusiness supply chains, sustainability programs, and nature-based initiatives.

"Agriculture and nature markets are entering an era where data scale, trust, and interoperability matter as much as analytics and insights," said Kevin Lang, CEO of Agerpoint. "Our partnership with Databricks allows us to serve enterprise customers with the level of performance, governance, and flexibility they expect, while continuing to deliver differentiated spatial intelligence grounded in accessible, real-world field data."

Agerpoint's platform captures and analyzes data from smartphones, equipment sensors, UAVs, satellites, and other sources to create high-resolution digital twins of crops, trees, and landscapes. Built on a modern lakehouse architecture, the partnership with Databricks enables Agerpoint to:

Unify disparate data sources at scale, combining field observations, sensor data, imagery, and enterprise systems into a single, governed analytics environment





Support enterprise-grade governance and lineage, helping customers manage compliance, auditability, and data sharing across internal teams and external partners





Accelerate AI-driven insights, enabling faster development and deployment of machine learning models for yield forecasting, risk assessment, and field operation optimization





Deliver supply chain visibility and insights, connecting upstream field data with downstream procurement, sourcing, and sustainability reporting workflows

The collaboration also further enhances Agerpoint's ability to support emerging AI regulation and compliance requirements across borders, enabling customers to govern data, models, and analytics with transparency and auditability as regulatory expectations evolve globally.

As part of this collaboration, Agerpoint has joined the Built on Databricks Partner Program, confirming that Agerpoint's platform is natively architected on Databricks to meet the scalability, security, and reliability requirements of enterprise deployments. Participation in the program provides deeper technical alignment and go-to-market support as Agerpoint expands its offerings across agriculture and nature markets.

"The Built on Databricks Partner Program is designed to help companies deliver differentiated, data-intensive applications for enterprise customers," said Heather Akuiyibo, VP, GTM Integration at Databricks. "Agerpoint's use of the Databricks platform demonstrates how domain-specific intelligence can be scaled to support complex, real-world industries like agriculture and natural resource management."

The partnership reflects a broader shift in agriculture and nature markets toward integrated data platforms that can support both operational decisions in the field and strategic insights across global supply chains.

About Agerpoint

Agerpoint is a geospatial intelligence company that uses AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to create digital twins and actionable insights for agriculture, forestry, and nature-based systems. The company's platform unifies field-level and remote sensing with AI and high performance computing to support decision-making at scale, helping customers optimize operations, demonstrate sustainability, and unlock new value streams.

