Agerpoint Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

LONDON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The 30 best-in-class sustainable technologies must meet high standards set by the selection committee. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Agerpoint has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

"Our company is honored to be recognized at CleanEquity® as an innovator in sustainable technology with a focus on agriculture and environmental footprints" stated Agerpoint CEO Kevin Lang. "Clients across agriculture are using Agerpoint's unique 3D digital plant models and analytics to obtain reliable measurements in field trials and production. Our offerings aid these companies to minimize their environmental impact by quantifying best management practices which drive labor efficiencies and reduce inputs. Also, with the emerging need for accurate and verifiable measurements for carbon credits, Agerpoint technology can be applied to provide more certainty and transparency into the marketplace."

About Agerpoint

Agerpoint is an innovator in geospatial intelligence and data engineering and develops technologies to digitize, analyze, and comprehend natural environments. Through a combination of high performance computing, machine learning, and advanced analytics, the Agerpoint platform fuses together sensor data (e.g., LiDAR, visual, spectral) from terrestrial vehicles, mobile devices, drones, and satellites with other information and human observations to create a highly precise, quantifiable and interactive digital record at scale. Agerpoint's mission is to improve quality of life for the planet's inhabitants and mitigate climate change by enabling a transformational shift in how we measure and understand plants, crops and forests.

Agerpoint serves a range of clients across agrochemical and food and beverage R&D, forestry, production agriculture, government and conservation organizations.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

