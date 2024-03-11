AgeTech Atlanta and the American Society on Aging Announce Finalists for AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase 2024

Pitch competition to be held March 27 during On Tech @ On Aging 2024

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgeTech Atlanta and the American Society on Aging today announced finalists for the AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase 2024. Finalists will pitch to an A-list panel of venture capitalists for the chance to win $10K during On Tech @ On Aging 2024, a four-day summit within the On Aging conference. On Tech includes a complete AgeTech track of workshops and speakers, a two-hour AI event featuring investors and innovators, as well as a Startup Alley featuring AgeTech devices and technologies designed to help older adults live their best lives. This year's On Aging Conference will be held March 25-28 in San Francisco and is the largest multidisciplinary conference on aging in the country.

"We're thrilled to announce another blockbuster lineup of finalists for this year's AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase at On Aging 2024," said Jeff Gray, founder of AgeTech Atlanta. "These innovations are as diverse as the founders who created them, with women-founded ventures leading the charge and representing seven out of the group of finalists."

The AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase will feature early-stage companies from across North America that are developing groundbreaking solutions geared toward older adults, their caregivers, and the industries serving them, including fintech, logistics, Internet security, travel and hospitality, retail, digital health, smart home, and IoT. The finalists are:

"Over 12,000 people turn 65 every day in the U.S. The business and mission opportunities for the tech sector are clear, and the American Society on Aging is proud to support today's innovators as they work to meet this moment," said Leanne Clark-Shirley, CEO of the American Society on Aging. "We can't wait to host the AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase at On Aging in San Francisco, especially as we celebrate our 70th birthday. Together, the ASA, AgeTech Atlanta, and these innovators are helping write the future of AgeTech enterprise!"

Tickets to attend the AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase in San Francisco are included with the On Tech @ On Aging conference passes.

About AgeTech Atlanta

AgeTech Atlanta is a close-knit community of Atlanta-based innovators that are committed to changing the definition and experience of aging. Founded in 2021, AgeTech Atlanta is on a mission to make Atlanta #1 in AgeTech innovation. Our group is composed of startup founders, industry mavericks, educators, researchers, and influencers in the fields of AgeTech, eldercare, and longevity. For more information, visit our website at www.agetechatlanta.com .

About the American Society on Aging

The American Society on Aging was founded in 1954. Celebrating 70 years, the organization serves 6,000+ members and over 180,000 constituents who work in, support, or provide care to the world's fastest-growing population, our aging population. Learn more at www.asaging.org .

