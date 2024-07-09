AgeTech Atlanta Continues To Lead The Way In AgeTech Innovation

Expanded AgeTech Atlanta entrepreneurial space at Atlanta Tech Village underscores booming demand for AgeTech—and Atlanta's growing leadership role

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to make Atlanta a global hub for AgeTech innovation, AgeTechAtlanta today announced an expanded partnership with AtlantaTech Village that includes official office space for the organization and rotating scholarships for promising AgeTech founders. The scholarships provide an interim home base, mentorship, and access to resources in Atlanta Tech Village—the fourth largest tech space in the US.

"We couldn't have gotten to where we are today without the support of key organizations like Atlanta Tech Village and the Metro Atlanta Chamber," said Jeff Gray, founder of AgeTech Atlanta. "We're thrilled that our expanded partnership with Atlanta Tech Village, including the entrepreneurial scholarships being made available, are enabling us to further support great AgeTech founders."

With the biggest aging population in world history, the demand for age-friendly devices, including those that help people live independently longer, is exploding, with an estimated industry value of $2 trillion.

AgeTech Atlanta is regarded as the largest and most influential ecosystem of its kind in the US. Among its many achievements, AgeTech Atlanta has partnered for the last two years with the American Society on Aging to produce the On Tech @ On Aging four-day tech summit at the ASA annual conference, including the AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase that provides exposure and funding opportunities for promising innovators.

In the three years since its founding, AgeTech Atlanta has held 100-plus one-on-one mentoring sessions with founders and made 450-plus introductions to potential investors, partners, and customers.

"We're pleased to support AgeTech Atlanta's mission to leverage technology to improve the lives of older adults, as it aligns with our own goal of fostering tech innovation," said Aly Merritt, Managing Director of Atlanta Tech Village. "The scholarships will support AgeTech founders in their quest to create a more inclusive future that will be no longer limited by age."

Atlanta Welcomes First Scholarship Recipient

Liv Labs , a healthtech startup developing consumer-friendly solutions for urinary incontinence self-care, is the first scholarship recipient. The company recently relocated from Chicago to Atlanta and was a finalist in the 2024 AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase earlier this year.

"We developed a short list of potential locales for our company and ultimately chose Atlanta for its quality of life, strong academic feeder system, and thriving high-tech startup ecosystem," said Liv Labs Cofounder and CEO Melody Roberts. "The advisors at AgeTech Atlanta and resources available to us through the Atlanta Tech Village community are already proving invaluable as we build our network and infrastructure, and navigate our next stage of growth."

"We're thrilled to welcome Melody and Liv Labs to Atlanta," said Eddie Lai, Senior Manager, Life Sciences & Digital Health Ecosystem Expansion at the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Senior Advisor to AgeTech Atlanta. "Collaborations like this are the reason the Metro Atlanta Chamber has supported AgeTech Atlanta from day one. Together we continue to show AgeTech founders that Atlanta is the best place to start, build, and grow their ventures—and for their families to call home."

There are four rotating AgeTech startup scholarships offered through the partnership between AgeTech Atlanta and Atlanta Tech Village, each with a term of six months to one year. Recipients must have the desire to locate their offices at Atlanta Tech Village for the scholarship's duration. For application details, contact [email protected] .

About AgeTech Atlanta

AgeTech Atlanta is composed of startup founders, industry mavericks, educators, researchers, and influencers in the fields of AgeTech, eldercare, and longevity and supports global innovators that are committed to changing the definition and experience of aging. The group has partnered with the American Society on Aging to produce the On Tech @ On Aging and the AgeTech Challenge Innovation Showcase, is a participant in the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP®, and is a foundation partner with the ECHAlliance - A Global Health Connector. Founded in 2021 and based in Atlanta, AgeTech Atlanta is widely regarded as the largest and most influential ecosystem of its kind in the US. For more information, visit the AgeTech Atlanta website at www.agetechatlanta.com.

About Atlanta Tech Village

Atlanta Tech Village (the Village) is a community of technology innovation, with locations in Buckhead and south downtown Atlanta, that is dedicated to fostering the growth of new, disruptive technology startups. As one of the fastest-growing technology startup centers and co-working communities in the Southeast and the fourth largest in the United States, Atlanta Tech Village is dedicated to fostering innovation, encouraging collaboration, and driving economic development in the Atlanta community and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.atlantatechvillage.com.

