AgEye Earns 'Overall Sensor Solution of the Year' Award in 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgEye Technologies, provider of AI-powered cameras, sensors and predictive analytics for indoor farming, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Overall Sensor Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today. AgEye was previously the recipient of the 2020 'Indoor Farming Company of the Year' award by AgTech Breakthrough.

AgEye is an automation platform for vertical farms and greenhouses that monitors every plant 24/7, 365 days a year. It uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to turn visual inputs into growth development insights and autonomous actions, improving harvest predictability and profitability.

AgEye's patented 'Plant Scientist in a Box' technology uses computer vision and machine learning to determine if a plant is reaching its development milestones as expected, as well as provides real-time detection of potential problems like plant stress, pathogens or pest issues before they are visible to the naked eye.

The Company's core technology is an artificial intelligence engine called 'Digital Cultivation,' which transforms commercial indoor grow operations into a highly efficient and controlled manufacturing process by leveraging an interconnected network of IoT sensors that have onboard intelligence via integrated NVIDIA GPUs. This industry-first enables each and every sensor to run its own complex AI models directly at the edge - eliminating information bottlenecks and ensuring quality control throughout the entire crop cycle.

"Today's indoor farming industry faces two major problems: First, experienced workers are both expensive and difficult to find, and second, critical farm data is siloed, with core systems having little-to-no interoperability with each other," said Nick Genty, CEO, AgEye Technologies. "Our platform eliminates these challenges by pulling in data from virtually every system to create unprecedented real-time visibility, which we combined with intelligent & contextually aware inferences - that result in remote management, optimum resource utilization, and autonomous, yet timely, actions. It's exciting to be recognized for the second year in a row by AgTech Breakthrough - an honor that serves as motivation in our commitment to advancing the capabilities of intelligent IoT systems for controlled environment agriculture."

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"For years, farmers have relied on clipboards and best guesses to run large commercial operations. Even newer available IoT solutions just alert the grower of potential issues. AgEye is the equivalent of having an experienced plant scientist monitor every one of your plants 24-hours a day. The platform's self-initiated autonomous, timely actions ensure consistent harvests and minimal losses," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "AgEye is truly intelligence farming. We're so pleased to award them once again this year - this time for the 'Overall Sensor Solution of the Year' award."

About AgEye Technologies, Inc.

AgEye helps indoor farms and greenhouses achieve superior crop outputs through our patented automation platform and artificial intelligence engine. We use computer vision, deep learning neural networks and IoT-connected devices to turn visual inputs into real-time growth development insights and autonomous actions. Our technology empowers farmers to consistently deliver better crops with improved food quality, while also reducing dependency on labor. Founded in 2018, AgEye has offices in Raleigh, North Carolina (USA) and Bangalore, Karnataka (India). For more information, visit www.AgEyeTech.com.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

Nick Genty, CEO, AgEye Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

AgEye Overall Sensor Solution of the Year 2021

