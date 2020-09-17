AgEye Technologies Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgEye Technologies, provider of AI-powered cameras, sensors and predictive analytics for indoor farming, announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to advance its "plant scientist in a box" technology.

"The creation of a SAB is an important step in furthering our research in the real-world application of deep learning artificial intelligence to optimize growth factors of specialty crops," said Nick Genty, CEO, AgEye Technologies. "The external scientific perspective of the Board will greatly aid in the continued development and validation of the AgEye platform."

The SAB will work closely with the AgEye leadership team as the Company continues the global commercialization of its technology into indoor farms that grow high-value crops, including cannabis, leafy greens, micro-herbs, strawberries and tomatoes.

The Company also announced that Dr. Ricardo Hernández, Ph.D., has joined as an advisor on the SAB. Dr. Hernández is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Horticultural Sciences at North Carolina State University and a highly recognized expert within controlled environment horticulture. He brings deep knowledge of plant eco-physiology and how it relates to maximizing plant growth rate, development, morphology, physiology and ultimately improvement of crop yield, phytochemical content, and flavor.

"The use of controlled environments to optimize plant growth provides the unique opportunity to deliver the conditions that the crop requires to maximize yield. However, the timing (when?) to deliver those conditions depends on the plant requirements through the growth stage," said Dr. Hernández. "Monitoring and translating real-time plant feedback continues to be a challenge. Technologies such as AgEye can significantly help to alleviate this pressing issue."

AgEye Technologies is pioneering the use of computer machine vision, deep learning neural networks and IoT-connected devices to create the next generation of autonomous indoor farms. Comprised of a dedicated team of technologists and agriculturists who have a shared passion for digital horticulture, artificial intelligence and creating a sustainable food supply for the growing global population. The company's mission is to develop technology that helps indoor farms become sustainable and scalable through significant reductions in operational costs. Founded in 2018, AgEye has offices in Raleigh, North Carolina (USA) and Bangalore, Karnataka (India). For more information, visit www.AgEyeTech.com.

