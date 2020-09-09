AgEye Technologies Honored as Indoor Farming Company of the Year by the AgTech Breakthrough Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgEye Technologies (AgEye), provider of AI-powered cameras, sensors and predictive analytics for the indoor farming industry, announced today that the company has been awarded the 'Indoor Farming Company of the Year' award in the inaugural AgTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading global market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today. AgEye develops artificial intelligence-powered technologies that help indoor farms produce consistent, highly optimized yields with increased sustainability and scalability through significant reductions in operational costs.

The mission of the AgTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation in a range of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how critical the need is for food supply chains that can continue to operate without being entirely dependent on human labor," said Nick Genty, CEO of AgEye Technologies. "Unfortunately, the majority of commercial indoor farms lack the technology infrastructure needed to effectively automate their operations enough to lessen their dependency on skilled labor. This is the area we're focusing our efforts."

Indoor farming has emerged as one of the leading solutions to a global food security crisis that includes widespread food shortages, increasing food prices and an increasing number of less nutritious crops that have been engineered to survive the long and difficult transit from farm to table. However, many indoor farms fear being unprofitable, or worse yet having to shutter their operations entirely, due to high operational costs - most of which is related to expensive and hard-to-find skilled labor. AgEye is attempting to solve these challenges through their 'Truly Intelligent Indoor Farming Platform,' which they describe as the equivalent of having an experienced plant scientist monitor every plant 24-hours per day - making autonomous adjustments to growth factors as needed, when needed, to ensure the best possible harvest.

"We are honored to award AgEye Technologies as the Indoor Farming Company of the Year for their global impact on reducing food insecurity with sustainable indoor farming solutions that are backed by groundbreaking technology and a deep understanding of plant science," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "The Company is committed to helping indoor farmers scale their operations and minimize health hazards for employees and consumers through affordable and easy to implement AI and IoT solutions."

Founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Nick Genty and John Dominic, AgEye has been a pioneer in the application of novel AI technologies within controlled environment agriculture. The Company's patented 'Scientist-in-a-Box' technology helps maximize plant development and morphology, with the goal of improving the consistency and quality of crop yields for indoor growers.

"We combine the principles of plant physiology and precision farming with our AIoT technology to build crop-specific AI models," said John Dominic, AgEye's Chief Technology Officer. "This helps plants live up to their maximum genetic potential with the best and choicest traits as desired by consumers. AgEye is transforming today's indoor farms into 'truly intelligent' ones by enabling remote management, precise and optimum resource utilization, accurate yield predictions, and autonomous, timely action."

AgEye Technologies is pioneering the use of computer machine vision, deep learning neural networks and IoT-connected devices to create the next generation of autonomous indoor farms. Comprised of a talented team of agriculturists and technologists who have a shared passion for digital horticulture, artificial intelligence and creating a sustainable food supply for the growing global population. The company's mission is to develop technology that helps indoor farms become sustainable and scalable through significant reductions in operational costs. Founded in 2018, AgEye has offices in Raleigh, North Carolina (USA) and Bangalore, Karnataka (India). For more information, visit www.AgEyeTech.com.



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information, visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

