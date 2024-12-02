AGFA HealthCare and Rad AI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Radiology Workflows

Collaboration addresses longstanding inefficiencies in radiology workflow, as well as reducing burnout and empowering radiologists to focus on what truly matters - "staying in the flow".

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGFA HealthCare and Rad AI are announcing a strategic collaboration to enhance radiology workflows. Building on its leadership in Enterprise Imaging, AGFA HealthCare is raising the bar with Rad AI Reporting and FHIRcast integration. These cutting-edge solutions, powered by AI-driven reporting, enable radiologists to work faster, smarter, and with greater precision. By addressing critical workflow inefficiencies, AGFA HealthCare and Rad AI are not just setting the industry standard in data exchange and interoperability — they are shaping the future of radiology.

The partnership's success was showcased this summer at the Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) Connectathon, where AGFA HealthCare and Rad AI demonstrated their commitment to advancing healthcare technology. They became the first vendors in the industry to earn the prestigious IHE Connectathon Seal for testing and validating the use of the Integrated Reporting Applications profile in radiology.

By adopting these open IHE standards, AGFA HealthCare and Rad AI are set to deliver improved interoperability — enhancing efficiency and helping to minimize errors. Key findings — such as measurements, image numbers, and dates — now automatically populate in Rad AI Reporting, eliminating the need for manual entry. Inefficiencies in radiology workflows contribute to stress and burnout among radiologists and the communication between radiology PACS and reporting systems has historically been limited.

John Paulett, Chief Architect of Rad AI Reporting, highlights the significance of the strategic collaboration between AGFA HealthCare and Rad AI:

"Rad AI Reporting is designed from the ground up to be flexible and open, built around standards to provide efficient integration with other vendors and healthcare systems. The collaboration between Rad AI and AGFA HealthCare demonstrates how interoperability drives innovation. We worked closely together to integrate in record time, and the result is a connected experience the radiology community has been desiring for a long time," Paulett stated.

The collaboration between AGFA HealthCare and Rad AI offers a seamless experience – exceeding what is traditionally thought possible between a PACS and a reporting environment.

"At AGFA's User Group Meeting and Rad AI's Partner Summit, radiologists and administrators were excited by our solution, highlighting how it addresses long-standing challenges and gives radiologists back the time they need to focus on patient care — an essential benefit as growing demands continue to stretch radiology teams," said Mark Burgess, President, North America for AGFA HealthCare.

"Open standards ensure that the time and resources, which you invest in deploying mission critical software for your health system, can evolve with your changing needs. This gives you peace of mind that you won't need to rip and replace in the future," said Josh Duncan, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success at Rad AI. "This partnership is reshaping the radiology landscape, meeting current demands and preparing for future challenges."

"As healthcare evolves rapidly, our collaboration with Rad AI enables us to deliver flexible, connected solutions that overcome the limitations of legacy reporting integrations," said Rob Mayer, Chief Product Officer for AGFA HealthCare. "By embracing an open platform strategy, AGFA HealthCare and Rad AI are driving the next phase of radiology innovation."

