Agfa HealthCare: Installations of Enterprise Imaging Solution Abundant Across North America

Agfa HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging platform is purpose-built for the creation of a single comprehensive patient imaging record, empowering physicians to make informed decisions through multi-specialty collaboration, helping improve delivery of patient care, and streamlining costs. This new version provides a completely integrated solution allowing a modular approach to deployment, as it enables provider organizations to move at their own pace to fulfill their enterprise strategy on a common technology platform. Hospitals and health systems can prioritize and begin the journey through individual modules and clinical use cases, including universal viewer, vendor neutral archive (VNA), point-of-care imaging capture and documentation, or departmental picture archive and communication systems (PACSs) in radiology and cardiology, to ultimately achieve the complete enterprise imaging solution.

Over one hundred health systems have embarked on this journey in North America, of which twenty-one are live on one or more of the modules, representing a broad cross-section of health providers and over 70 individual facilities. Notable health systems operational on Agfa HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging include:

Augusta Health

Cleveland Clinic

Greenville Health System

Hunt Regional Medical Center

Loma Linda University Health

Health Methodist Healthcare System

Southern Ohio Medical Center

South Texas Radiology Group

UCLA Medical Center

UCSF Medical Center

UMass Memorial Medical Center

University of Virginia Health System

Health System WellStar Health System

Methodist Healthcare is the largest provider of health care services in the South Texas region, operating nine San Antonio area hospitals, over twenty imaging centers, and two freestanding emergency centers while managing three other hospitals. The system went live on Agfa HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging system November 2017.

Enabling greater efficiencies with clinical productivity

"We selected and implemented Agfa's Enterprise Imaging system not only to replace legacy picture archive and communication systems [PACSs] but to enable greater efficiencies with clinical productivity for radiologists and all clinicians through timely access to medical images. As a large multi-hospital system servicing both the San Antonio metropolitan area and twenty-six South Texas counties, Agfa's Enterprise Imaging solution is now fundamental to our digital health strategy," commented Eddie Cuellar, Chief Information Officer, Methodist Healthcare of San Antonio.

"Methodist Healthcare is our largest and most complex implementation of Enterprise Imaging in North America thus far," commented Frank Pecaitis, Senior Vice President, North America, Agfa HealthCare. "This is a significant milestone for our business in terms of market validation of the new version of our integrated single platform in handling large volumes of imaging procedures across a variety of clinical use cases. Methodist has been an excellent business partner and their engagement and collaboration at the executive, clinical and technical levels have been instrumental in our project success."

