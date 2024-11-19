Agfa introduces glass-free Dura-line™ DR detectors at RSNA 2024, delivering superior durability and ultra-high resolution

The new XF+ range is the latest addition to Agfa's renowned Dura-line™ family of versatile and robust panels, which includes the XD+ and XD series

Dura-line™ XF + detectors combine glass-free technology with high image quality at ultra-high resolution of 99-micron pixel pitch

With drop resistance and protection against water and dust ingress, they withstand the toughest conditions

The Dura-line™ family includes the XD+ range, with high image quality, and the economical XD range, delivering reliable image quality

Dura-line™ Cesium Iodide detectors offer robust reliability, cost-effectiveness, the potential for significant patient dose reduction and outstanding 15-hour battery autonomy.

Agfa is expanding its Dura-line™ family of robust, reliable and cost-effective wireless Digital Radiography (DR) flat panel detectors, with the glass-free and high-resolution Dura-line™ XF+ range, which comes in three sizes. At RSNA 2024, Agfa will demonstrate how the XF+ 10, XF+ 14, XF+ 17 detectors deliver exquisite image quality, low weight and high durability.

Next-level durability and precision for enhanced imaging performance

"The Dura-line™ family underscores our ongoing commitment to providing powerful and affordable solutions that benefit hospitals of all sizes and budgets. The XF+ range takes this to the next level, with an innovative glass-free substrate in the thin-film transistor (TFT) design that offers exceptional durability and lowest weight. Combined with the ultra-high resolution of 99-micron pixel pitch, it helps ensure that, with Agfa technologies, 'One image is all it takes'™," says Christine Uytterhoeven, Global Product Manager, Digital Radiography, Agfa Radiology Solutions.

Superior durability and ergonomic workflow

Dura-line™ Cesium Iodide detectors offer robust reliability, cost-effectiveness, the potential for significant patient dose reduction[1] and outstanding 15-hour battery autonomy. The panels can be shared between different modalities, thanks to the Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology.

The Dura-line™ XF+ range is built to withstand the toughest conditions and busiest hospital environments, drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters, as well as water and dust ingress protection. Designed to enhance workflow and operator comfort, the lightweight construction further improves operator ergonomics.

Intelligent technologies for image processing and workflow optimization

The ultra-high resolution and high detector quantum efficiency (DQE) of Dura-line™ XF+ detectors, combined with Agfa's MUSICA® image processing, ensure excellent contrast and consistent image quality across various exams.

XF+ is supporting semi-dynamic mode for tomosynthesis.

The SmartXR® portfolio adds X-ray intelligence to predictive workflow assistance, for improved productivity and consistent outcomes.

About Agfa

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

1 Testing with board-certified radiologists has determined that Cesium Bromide (CR) and Cesium Iodide (DR) detectors, when used with MUSICA image processing, can provide dose reductions of 50 to 60%, compared to traditional Barium Fluoro Bromide CR systems. Contact Agfa for more details.

