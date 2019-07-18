Agfa Showcases Multi-purpose DR System and Intelligent Radiography, Powered by the MUSICA™ Acquisition Workstation for Efficient Workflow and Image Processing at AHRA 2019

MORTSEL, Belgium, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The DR 800 Multi-purpose DR system with Dynamic MUSICA is a versatile solution for general radiography, fluoroscopy and minor interventional procedures.

MUSICA Acquisition Workstation is the Digital Nerve Center of all Agfa DR solutions. The MUSICA Acquisition Workstation offers an intuitive imaging workflow engine and quality control tool for excellent radiography efficiency.

Comprehensive direct radiography portfolio and innovative technologies deliver high-quality imaging at low dose.

Intelligent, self-adaptive and automatic MUSICA image processing technology enables "first time right" imaging for excellent workflow efficiency.

(AHRA, Booth 1011) Agfa will display the DR 800[1] multi-purpose digital imaging system with Dynamic MUSICA at AHRA 2019. Delivering radiography, fluoroscopy, advanced clinical applications and intelligent MUSICA image processing. DR 800 supports Agfa's role as a value-based provider offering dynamic imaging solutions that enhance image quality, productivity and workflow. The AHRA annual meeting and exhibition will be held in Denver, Colorado, USA, from July 21-24, 2019.

Every Agfa digital radiography solution is powered by the MUSICA Nerve Center. MUSICA provides radiology departments and professionals with workflows that reflect their real needs, and image processing software that automatically and instantly delivers exquisite details throughout the image and allows facilities to potentially lower patient dose[2].

MUSICA Acquisition Workstation: a single interface for a customer-driven workflow

Designed to meet the needs and tasks of technologists, radiologists and imaging facilities, the MUSICA Nerve Center offers a single, intuitive interface for smooth and efficient general radiography, fluoroscopy and full leg/full spine (FLFS) imaging. Smart, customer-driven innovations facilitate flexibility and customization.

Intelligent MUSICA offers "first time right" imaging

The gold standard MUSICA self-adaptive image processing brings intelligence to the entire direct radiography (DR) process, before and after exposure, for more efficient technologist and radiologist workflow. A Frost & Sullivan white paper, Raising the Bar While Lowering the Dose reports[3] a four (4) minutue faster exam time with Agfa DR. MUSICA has enabled Agfa to become the first company on the market to fully exploit the benefits of DR, according to a recent study carried out by the University Hospital of Munich on the simplification of exposure techniques[4].

Dynamic imaging and image processing, with the DR 800

While MUSICA3+ offers improved performance for difficult imaging requirements, Dynamic MUSICA processes both static and dynamic (moving) images with the same high image quality and efficient workflow. Dynamic MUSICA is already being used, together with the DR 800, for general radiography and fluoroscopy, at healthcare facilities in the U.S., the UK and Germany.

"Many of our customers have selected the multi-purpose DR 800 in order to advance their value-based care initiative. The versatility, continuous use, increased productivity, potential for lower dose and improved image quality will support the facilities to fulfill their patient care goals flexibly and cost-effectively," explains Jared Houk, Agfa Senior Vice President and Regional Business Leader - Radiology Solutions, North America.

High-speed tomosynthesis

Visitors to Agfa's booth can find out more about tomosynthesis for DR[5], for multi-slice reconstructed images. Agfa's brand new, patented tomosynthesis algorithms use iterative reconstruction, resulting in less dose, lower noise and artifacts. Agfa has overcome the usual slow iterative reconstruction process with algorithms that can reconstruct images in less than one minute.

Smart solutions for digital imaging

In addition to the DR 800 with Dynamic MUSICA for general radiography and fluoroscopy, visitors to AHRA 2019 can also find out more about Agfa's comprehensive range of radiography solutions designed to meet specific needs and requirements of the most demanding imaging environments. Each comes with the MUSICA Acquisition Workstation and a choice of fixed, wireless and tethered detectors with Cesium Iodide (CsI) or Gadolinium Oxy-Sulphide (GOS) technology. CsI also offers the potential for dose reduction[6].

Mobile DR: DX-D 100

The DX-D 100 delivers mobile imaging excellence, with fast high-quality image capture and immediate image validation, transfer and access. With the dedicated stitching cabinet and MUSICA FLFS EasyStitch software, it also offers a mobile solution for full leg/full spine imaging.

DR Retrofit:

With the DR Retrofit, a hospital or clinic can upgrade to DR, while leveraging their existing investments, to rapidly achieve the benefits of DR. Fixed, mobile, full leg/full spine, and CR mammography modalities become high-productivity DR systems in an instant, offering fast, high-quality images and a smooth, fast workflow.

"At AHRA 2019, we look forward to demonstrating how we are developing smart digital radiography solutions and tools to improve staff and patients' experiences. Together with our comprehensive DR range, our smart tools and our data analytics, our MUSICA Nerve Center puts intelligence in the hands of imaging departments, to help them achieve their patient care and productivity goals," comments Louis Kuitenbrouwer, Vice President, Radiology Solutions at Agfa.

Visit us at AHRA 2019, Booth 1011 to find out more about our intelligent radiography powered by MUSICA for image processing and workflow.

About Agfa NV

Agfa NV is one of the world's leading companies in imaging technology. Agfa NV develops, manufactures and markets analogue and digital systems for the printing industry, for the healthcare sector, and for specific industrial applications. The group has more than 150 years of imaging experience. The healthcare division delivers diagnostic imaging solutions that set standards in productivity, safety, clinical value and cost effectiveness. Agfa is headquartered in Mortsel, Belgium. The company is present in 40 countries and has agents in another 100 countries around the globe.

[1] DR 800 is not available in Canada.

[2] Testing with board-certified radiologists has determined that Cesium Bromide (CR) and Cesium Iodide (DR) Detectors, when used with MUSICA image processing, can provide dose reductions between 50 to 60%, compared to traditional Barium Fluoro Bromide CR systems. Contact Agfa NV for more details.

[3] Frost & Sullivan white paper: Raising the Bar by Lowering the Dose

[4] Publication: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/2057-1976/aa9b8a

[5] Agfa tomosynthesis for DR is not released in Canada.

[6] Testing with board-certified radiologists has determined that Cesium Bromide (CR) and Cesium Iodide (DR) Detectors, when used with MUSICA image processing, can provide dose reductions between 50 to 60%, compared to traditional Barium Fluoro Bromide CR systems. Contact Agfa NV for more details.

SOURCE Agfa N.V.