Agganis Arena and El Planeta Join Forces for a Historic Sponsorship in the City of Boston

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agganis Arena, the favorite sports and entertainment venue in Boston, and El Planeta, Boston's favorite Spanish daily, have partnered to design an innovative marketing platform to reinforce their leadership and expand their growth among all cultural audiences. Through this sponsorship, El Planeta has become Agganis Arena's Latino Sponsorship Partner for every concert and family event to be held at the venue. This will allow regional brands and businesses to have a direct approach to multicultural audiences at Agganis Arena events by the hand of El Planeta, translating the power of the music industry and family entertainment into an important marketing tool.

"When faced with the challenges that characterize our ever-changing media world, one is left with two options: to embrace or resist. to adapt or become obsolete", affirmed Javier Marin, Publisher of El Planeta Media. "Any medium, and especially print media, needs to design modern solutions to achieve new ways to communicate effectively with audiences of today. Agganis Arena is already like a second home for our community and we are thrilled and thankful to partner with them", he concluded.

This historic alliance is the beginning of a new language to efficiently connect regional advertisers and their communities, via VIP Suites, concessions, booths, and experiential engagements.

About Agganis Arena

Agganis Arena is a 7,200-seat multipurpose sports and entertainment center in Boston, Massachusetts. Ranked in the top 15 venues globally in its size category, this arena has held concerts for world-renowned artists like Juan Luis Guerra, Marc Anthony, Luis Miguel, Romeo Santos, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and many more.

For more information, visit: http://www.agganisarena.com/

About El Planeta

El Planeta Media is the largest Hispanic-owned media company in Massachusetts. The company is MBE certified and owns El Planeta in Boston and El Tiempo Latino in Washington D.C. Both outlets provide news through their print, digital and mobile platforms, as well as innovative marketing approaches, to help businesses reach the fastest growing minority in Massachusetts and D.C.

For more information in english visit: https://www.planetamarketinglab.com/

En español: www.elplaneta.com

